Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks. While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
Roanoke-area gas prices continue to fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
78-year-old missing woman found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Mary Jean Stewart was seen walking in the 1500 block of 14th Street by a member of the community. Police responded and got her back to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after...
Rescue Mission provides free warm meals for Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to more than 500 people on Christmas Day in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many, such as Anya Keith. She is in the recovery program at the mission. But friends are the family we choose.
