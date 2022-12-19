ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks. While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO