WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments in Pittsylvania County are working together to offer warming shelters. The warming shelters in Gretna, Chatham, Brosville, Tunstall, Cool Branch, Renan, and Java opened at noon last Friday. Gretna Fire & Rescue did not have anyone to come to the warming shelter, but...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
WDBJ7.com
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks. While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WDBJ7.com
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-area gas prices continue to fall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
WDBJ7.com
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
WDBJ7.com
78-year-old missing woman found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Mary Jean Stewart was seen walking in the 1500 block of 14th Street by a member of the community. Police responded and got her back to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after...
WDBJ7.com
Rescue Mission provides free warm meals for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to more than 500 people on Christmas Day in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many, such as Anya Keith. She is in the recovery program at the mission. But friends are the family we choose.
