FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Related
WTOP
Karlsson has goal and 3 assists, Sharks beat Wild 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild’s six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine...
WTOP
Senators take losing streak into home matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row. Ottawa is 14-16-3 overall and 4-4-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have...
WTOP
Hurricanes bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -325, Flyers +260; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of seven straight games. Carolina has an...
WTOP
Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul after Miller signing
BOSTON (AP) — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
WTOP
Capitals beat Senators in overtime as Darcy Kuemper gets win in return
Caps beat Senators in OT as Kuemper gets win in return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Ottawa Senators threatened to snatch a well-earned win away from the Capitals on Thursday night but some key defensive stops late and an overtime goal by Marcus Johansson allowed Washington to hold on for its third straight win and eighth in its last nine overall.
WTOP
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-20-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago is 4-12-2 at home and 7-19-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -46...
WTOP
Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.
WTOP
Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
