Man spends months trying to get barrels removed from behind Nashville neighborhood
The barrels were finally removed hours after News 2 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex.
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
‘We plan for the worst’: Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend. Winter weather...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information regarding this...
WSMV
Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -If you love a great view on a rooftop, specialty cocktails and great food then Harriet’s Rooftop is a great place to visit! Harriet’s Rooftop is located on the roof of 1 Hotel. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of this new place!
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store in South Nashville due to wait time
Metro police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store over a wait time dispute.
WSMV
Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
WSMV
Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
WSMV
Woman found fatally shot in creek
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers son after deadly stabbing at bus stop
Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest.
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
