ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

‘We plan for the worst’: Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend. Winter weather...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -If you love a great view on a rooftop, specialty cocktails and great food then Harriet’s Rooftop is a great place to visit! Harriet’s Rooftop is located on the roof of 1 Hotel. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of this new place!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman found fatally shot in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy