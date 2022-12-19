‘Almost Famous’ Ending Broadway Run

“ Almost Famous ,” the film-to-stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical look at his early years in rock journalism, will finish its Broadway run on Jan. 8, 2023. It’s the latest casualty in what is proving to be a winter Broadway season with a high mortality rate, joining such recently shuttered shows as “KPOP,” “Walking With Ghosts,” “A Strange Loop” and “Ain’t No Mo'” (the latter has received a brief reprieve). And it’s a sign of the brutal economics facing shows in the COVID era, with tourism still struggling to match pre-pandemic levels and federal subsidies reaching their end.

When “Almost Famous” closes it will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances. Last week, “Almost Famous” grossed $765,060, and played at just under 74% capacity.

Producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel said in a statement, “‘Almost Famous,’ like the music it celebrates, will endure. We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”

“Almost Famous” features a book and co-lyrics by Crowe and music and co-lyrics by Tom Kitt. It was directed by Jeremy Herrin. Like the film, the musical follows an aspiring reporter who gets an assignment from Rolling Stone while he’s still a teenager to embed with an up-and-coming band on the road.

Reviews of the show were mixed.

Variety ‘s Frank Rizzo wrote , “It’s all entertaining enough — and no doubt a particular draw for the nostalgic baby-boomer-plus crowd — but there’s nothing extraordinary in the transformation to the stage. Not even almost.”