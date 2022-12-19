ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Fort Smith police arrest stabbing suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a man accused in a stabbing. Jackson Brown, 21, was taken into custody after barricading himself into a home for more than five hours, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith missing child found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
FORT SMITH, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant

JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
ktalnews.com

Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs

Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wind is blowing snow across I-49 and other roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation won't treat roads overnight because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
AdWeek

Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas

Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy