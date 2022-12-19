Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
UPDATE: FS police arrest suspect after 5-hr. standoff
Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest stabbing suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a man accused in a stabbing. Jackson Brown, 21, was taken into custody after barricading himself into a home for more than five hours, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Woman found dead after Bella Vista house fire
Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video pleads not guilty to six charges
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
KHBS
Fort Smith missing child found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Morgan family in Springdale
WATCH: This Springdale home is ready to welcome Santa!
fourstateshomepage.com
Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant
JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
ktalnews.com
Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs
Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning...
Fayetteville clothing closet in need of donations this winter
A community rallying together to provide clothing for those who are less fortunate.
police1.com
Ark. detective struck, killed during police escort for veteran wreath-laying event
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas police detective was killed last weekend after his motorcycle was struck by a truck while serving as a police escort for a Wreaths Across America event. According to KNWA News, Paul Daniel Newell, 51, was one of several law enforcement officers escorting three large...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband.
KHBS
Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wind is blowing snow across I-49 and other roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation won't treat roads overnight because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and...
Fort Smith car crash causes delays and closures
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-car accident at 79th Street and Rogers Avenue, according to a press release. The eastbound lanes are closed.
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
AdWeek
Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas
Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
Benton County communities ready to show support for Det. Paul Newell
The public is invited to honor and remember Benton County Sheriff's Detective Paul Newell, who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Comments / 0