Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Add a vegan cookie to your holiday menu! Vegan chef Amy Webster joined us to share her delicious recipe for Cinnamon Roll Cookies. 1/2 cup non-dairy butter (I like Miyoko’s brand or Earth Balance), room temperature. 1/2 cup sugar. 1/2 cup brown sugar. 2 tablespoon soy milk. 2 teaspoons...
The Cowboy Cook's Holiday Appetizers
They're easy to make and easy to eat! The Cowboy Cook Jeff Tracy joined us to share a couple of tasty appetizers. For more recipes, visit The Cowboy Cook's website. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix sausage. proscuitto, garlic, salt, pepper and cream cheese together in a bowl. Remove stems...
