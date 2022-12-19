ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B’s Best Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ Of Violent Street Gang, Pleads With Judge To Remove Curfew To Allow Her To Work As Influencer

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Cardi B s best friend Star Brim , the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods, has pleaded with the judge presiding over her criminal case for more freedom while out on bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star has requested the court remove her curfew.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Star stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, who are a part of the Bloods gang.

Brim (real name: Yonette Respass) was arrested in 2020 after prosecutors accused her of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York strip club. Cardi’s friend allegedly believed the two women had been disrespectful to an associate.

The alleged victims were the same bartenders that Cardi B attacked because she believed they had slept with her.

Brim has been out on a $50k bond awaiting trial. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Brim and her attorney pleaded with the judge to take her off house arrest.

Brim said she gave birth to her first child in March 2020 and was a single mother. She said explained that her income came from work as an “influencer.”

Cardi’s friend said she needed to participate in photoshoots for products but was not able to given the restrictions.

“She has lost income because of her inability to adjust to last-minute changes in scheduling,” her attorney wrote. “Now that her son is older and spent the first year of his life outside of the presence of other children, she would very much like for him to be able to socialize with other children, which is virtually impossible given the restrictions of her house arrest.”

The judge signed off on the request days later .

Now, Star has asked for the curfew to be removed because it has been messing with her ability to work.

“Ms. Davis is the single mother of a toddler and is solely financially responsible for herself and her son. While she works full time, she needs to work extra jobs to meet her financial obligations,” her lawyer wrote. “Over the last year, we have requested allowances for extension of curfew, but there have been several last-minute offers to work that she has been unable to take advantage of because there was not sufficient time to seek permission from the Court for a modification of her curfew.”

The judge saw no problem and signed off on the request .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Star’s arrest was made as part of an NYPD gang roundup where various other alleged members were taken into custody.

After police arrested Star and others, prosecutors released a statement telling the public, “The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets and defrauding victims through financial schemes.”

Comments / 454

Robert
3d ago

Just think what age group do you think she'd b"influence"...you need a job...a real job to support your toddler, but you want b.s money. No respect for these type of people you gotta grow.

Reply(27)
204
azure
3d ago

Being a mom is hard, but people need to also be held accountable for their crimes….She’s getting a slap on the wrist. NOT JUSTICE. This is a very violent and horrific ‘organization’ that coldly ordered hits on people ….someone’s daughter/mama/aunt/father/son/cousin, etc…… Makes me sick to my stomach all the violence in the city going on

Reply(12)
122
michael casias
3d ago

Women were disrespectful so she orders a hit on them and now since she found herself with someone else’s illegitimate baby she’s now a saint? She’s part of a violent gang, she should be locked up to the full extent of the law due to her affiliation with a criminal gang and for her participation in an attack.

Reply(17)
92
