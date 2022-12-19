Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
How much moisture is in recent snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have been watching plenty of snowfall the last couple weeks in KELOLAND. There are different types of snow based on water amounts in the snow. Generally, when we forecast snow, we use a ten-to-one ratio. This means that for every ten inches of snow there is one inch of water.
KELOLAND TV
Sundogs appear in frigid cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sundogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow
It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Knowing the signs of frostbite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND. The windchills in KELOLAND Thursday could cause frostbite in 10 minutes. Frostbite can sneak up on someone in just a matter of minutes, depending on how cold and windy it is outside. “Oftentimes people...
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather shuts down interstate travel in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) closed from Sioux Falls (at the I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line at 6 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. Due to the sustained strong winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, The South Dakota Department...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
KELOLAND TV
First responders and dealing with frigid temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many of us can stay indoors and escape the frigid temperatures, first responders still have to be prepared to head out for calls whether it’s for fires, crashes or medical emergencies. Take a look at these pictures below posted by the Deadwood...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Winter is here and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today may be the first day of winter but it’s felt like winter for a while now and that’s not going to change. After light snow today we will have a strong northwest wind blowing loose snow around creating blizzard-like conditions. A...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
KELOLAND TV
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
dakotanewsnow.com
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
KELOLAND TV
Chancellor church opens warming center during extended power outage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People living near Chancellor, Lennox and Parker were dealing with a power outage starting around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The Lincoln County Emergency Manager said Xcel Energy had restored power to some homes by 5 p.m. and was hoping to have all power back to all homes in the area by 6:00 pm.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Frigid cold; officer involved shooting; survival tale
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Frigid temperatures are settling in across KELOLAND as a new weather system makes its way into the area. Authorities are investigating...
KELOLAND TV
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
Comments / 0