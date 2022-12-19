Read full article on original website
State College
Officials ask residents for input on broadband map
BELLEFONTE — A National Broadband Map recently released by the Federal Communications Commission was a hot topic of conversation for the Centre County Board of Commissioners recently. The FCC’s new National Broadband Map shows internet availability data nationwide. For the first time, the FCC is accepting input from consumers...
State College
Halfmoon Township to Consider Withdrawing from Schlow Library Agreement
A tumultuous year for Halfmoon Township might conclude with the township giving notice of its withdrawal as a funding municipality for Schlow Centre Region Library. It could have far-ranging impacts on library services not only for Halfmoon Township residents, but also countywide, according to Schlow officials. The Board of Supervisors...
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
State College
HVAB, Visit Clearfield County open heritage center
PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County celebrated the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house recently at 22 N. Front St. in downtown Philipsburg. In addition to representatives of the respective organizations, county commissioners from both counties...
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
State College
Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Awards Additional Grants to 5 Centre County Tourism Projects
Centre County’s official tourism promotion agency on Tuesday awarded a second round of 2022-23 Tourism Grants to five local projects. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, in conjunction with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, previously announced in June a total of $636,900 in grant funding for 60 projects to boost initiatives and facilities that drive tourism and improve quality of life. Additional funding, however, was tabled for a second round of grants in late fall.
Centre Daily
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
Clearfield Commissioners file lawsuit over county jail construction
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed. The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the […]
Live updates: Snow emergencies, cancellations in Centre County as storm begins
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday.
Real estate firm purchases Loyal Plaza, Planet Fitness to locate there
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A New Jersey-based investment firm announced they have purchased the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township. First National Realty Partners, LLC, (FNRP) of Red Bank, N.J., sent a release to media outlets Thursday evening about the sale of the 289,000 square-foot shopping center located at E. Third Street. The shopping center is anchored by Giant, which is 67,000 square feet. The grocery store has been an anchor at the plaza since 1999. ...
New law clears way for employees
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
butlerradio.com
Shapiro Making Effort To Establish Diverse Team
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
bctv.org
DCNR Finalizes E-bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn last Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
PennLive’s Marcus Schneck, Pa.’s preeminent outdoors journalist, dies at 66
Long-time PennLive outdoors writer Marcus Schneck captured Pennsylvania’s rich menagerie of birds, wildlife, fish and critters of all kinds – not with traps, hooks, bait or weapon – but with words. Schneck wrote millions of them, churning out thousands of stories, columns and newsletters running the gamut...
