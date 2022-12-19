ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29

Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 65-53 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Alta-Aurelia triggers avalanche over Correctionville River Valley 85-11

Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 85-11 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The last time Alta-Aurelia and Correctionville River Valley played in a 42-38 game on February 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here. You're...
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy