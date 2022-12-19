Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
A glance at the Nebraska recruits who got away during Early Signing Day
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule produced a good haul for his first recruiting class on Wednesday, and it’s possible he adds a few more between now and the February signing class. But a few guys who didn’t land in NU’s boat would have looked good in a Husker uniform....
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocks out victory beat against Hull Western Christian 46-32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged Hull Western Christian and collected a 46-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Hull Western Christian faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29
Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 65-53 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Alta-Aurelia triggers avalanche over Correctionville River Valley 85-11
Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 85-11 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The last time Alta-Aurelia and Correctionville River Valley played in a 42-38 game on February 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here. You're...
