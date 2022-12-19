ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

City of Buffalo posts new full-time ADA Coordinator job

Last week, we reported on the City of Buffalo’s moves towards creating a full-time ADA Coordinator, including Common Council approval of the $63,000-a-year position. On Tuesday, the city posted the job, referred to internally as the “Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator." The role is also referred to as an ADA Advocate or ADA Coordinator throughout the job description.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022

Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Birzon Jewelers closing after 70 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sid Birzon and his brother Gerald were in the wholesale business 1952. Seventy years later, the locally owned jewelry store now operated by Keith Birzon is closing for good. He calls the closing of Birzon Jewelers "bittersweet." "I've been in the business 34 years, so it's...
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police

UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
