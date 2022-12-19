Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Related
wbfo.org
City of Buffalo posts new full-time ADA Coordinator job
Last week, we reported on the City of Buffalo’s moves towards creating a full-time ADA Coordinator, including Common Council approval of the $63,000-a-year position. On Tuesday, the city posted the job, referred to internally as the “Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator." The role is also referred to as an ADA Advocate or ADA Coordinator throughout the job description.
Erie County Sheriff holding exam for dispatchers
Those who are interested can register for a civil service exam by January 11.
Galleria announces new hours for 2023
Some restaurants may offer extended hours into the evening.
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
Buffalo Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
This list is rude! How about that?! America seems to love to hate us New Yorkers. We just can't seem to shake our reputation of being considered jerks. Business Insider has compiled a list of the 'The Rudest Cities in America' and we're on top (because we're the best). According to Business Insider,
President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
stepoutbuffalo.com
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022
Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
beckerspayer.com
Catholic Health, Independent Health ink contract as possible break with Highmark looms
Independent Health has inked a two-year agreement with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, The Buffalo News reported Dec. 16. The system, which operates five hospitals in Western New York and has 900 affiliated physicians, is still attempting to reach a contract with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
WNY grocery stores brace for winter storm, holiday rush
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers race to get those last-minute items ahead of what experts are calling “a storm of the generation” and the holiday, shoppers are flooding the grocery stores with lines spanning halfway down the aisles. “You're trying to find cases of water,”...
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Officials announce completion of $20M housing development in Buffalo
The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State's Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are "for people who need supportive services to live independently."
Birzon Jewelers closing after 70 years in business
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sid Birzon and his brother Gerald were in the wholesale business 1952. Seventy years later, the locally owned jewelry store now operated by Keith Birzon is closing for good. He calls the closing of Birzon Jewelers "bittersweet." "I've been in the business 34 years, so it's...
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police
UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
Comments / 0