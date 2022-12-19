Read full article on original website
Father-Of-Six, Freed After 25 Years On Death Row, Shot Dead At Funeral
Father-of-six Christopher Williams was fatally shot in the head as he stepped out of his vehicle to attend a funeral for another former prisoner.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
FOX 28 Spokane
9 arrested in North Macedonia for migrant smuggling
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested nine people, including a police officer, on suspicion of smuggling dozens of migrants through the country. They were arrested during raids on 11 locations in the capital, Skopje. The nine are all Macedonian nationals and include two minors. Three men from Middle Eastern countries who have not been arrested are believed to have led the group. The group is accused of having smuggled people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and other Middle Eastern countries from Greece to North Macedonia on their way to Serbia and then wealthier European countries. The migration route that stretches through from Greece through the Balkans became more active again this year.
FOX 28 Spokane
Red Cross says it has visited 3,400 war prisoners in Yemen
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross says it has conducted rare visits with thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year-old civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. The body’s regional chief told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals during a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, this fall. The conflict, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has killed more than 150,000 people. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war.
FOX 28 Spokane
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of migrants are gathered in unusually frigid cold temperatures along the Mexican-U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had initially been set to expire Wednesday before a brief extension was granted. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when a final decision will come. In the meantime, thousands like hairdresser Grisel Garces of Caracas, Venezuela, have gathered in the cold on the Mexican side, saying waiting is hard as they worry about a decision that could decide their fate.
