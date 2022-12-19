ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood

Shortly after a man was shot Wednesday morning in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, police officers made an arrest in the case. Kailen Guffey, 38, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces likely charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt

A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn

Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
WOODBURN, OR
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
