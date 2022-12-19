Read full article on original website
Coinbase approved to provide crypto trading, custody in Ireland
Coinbase has received a licence to serve as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Central Bank of Ireland, the country’s financial services regulator. That makes the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator the second major digital asset hub to register its business in Ireland. The registration covers two entities: Coinbase Europe Limited, and Coinbase Custody International Limited, both of which are based in Ireland. Coinbase Europe provides crypto trading services to customers in Europe, while Coinbase Custody International provides crypto custody to institutional customers.
Chinese regulator agrees to further open stock markets to international community
The Chinese regulator stated that expanding the scope of underlying stocks eligible for trading under Chinese mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect mechanisms is an important measure of CSRC to earnestly implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures...
Binance fully acquires Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, has completed the full acquisition of Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto, lifting its shareholding from more than 51% earlier. Part of the deal, Tokocrypto founder and CEO Pang Xue Kai will step down to be replaced by Yudhono Rawis...
France added only two crypto firms to caution list in 2022
France’s financial markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), today shed light on several unregulated forex and cryptocurrency brokers representing their offering under several brands. The blacklisted firms have been providing professional investment services to domestic clients without proper authorization, which is a criminal offense. The...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Distinguished Forex & CFD Brokerage Ardu Prime Offers Services in 6 Additional Languages
The new addition spearheads Ardu Prime’s expansion into new markets. More traders will, therefore, be able to enjoy the investment firm’s exclusive services in their native language. Ardu Prime, a global leader in the Forex and CFD trading space, has recently announced the addition of six more languages...
Cboe appoints Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe
“Having been a client, partner and competitor of Cboe Clear Europe over many years I am well aware of the company’s strong reputation, in particular for its outstanding levels of client service, innovation and risk management expertise.”. Cboe Global Markets Inc. has appointed Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe...
Redesigned Website, New Pricing, Tokens, and Merchant Models for B2BinPay
An innovative upgrade of commissions, a brand new website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and much more have been introduced by B2BinPay. An innovative upgrade of commissions, a brand new website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and much more have been introduced by B2BinPay. B2BinPay is a major and respected provider of cryptocurrency payment processing, together with other products. B2BinPay has also decided to revise its pricing policy and considerably reduce fees as well as simplify the sign-up process to attract even more businesses to use the company’s services.
Helping traders achieve their goals: OctaFX’s milestones in 2022
Moving into the next year, the international broker OctaFX analysed its most important milestones of 2022 and their meaning for the company and its clients. 2022 was a year of unprecedented changes and struggles in the financial markets. For the international broker OctaFX, it was a year full of hard work that helped achieve several significant milestones and make investing more accessible for many people around the world. Here’s what 2022 was all about for the broker.
OnePlanet to support global expansion of MetaToyDragonZ on Polygon
OnePlanet has also agreed on future partnerships to onboard promising Sandbox Network projects to the Polygon ecosystem. OnePlanet, the NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, has partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and ecosystem support for the global expansion of MetaToyDragonZ (MTDZ). Sandbox Network is a popular YouTube Multi-Channel Network...
Huobi partners with Visa to offer crypto-backed debit cards
Payments giant Visa has partnered with crypto exchange Huobi to launch a debit card that makes it easy for consumers to convert and spend their cryptocurrencies at 80 million merchant locations worldwide. This alliance should offer users with convenience, reduced costs, and faster transactions across Visa’s entire partner network. Huobi...
SafePal becomes the first hardware solution on TON
SafePal hardware wallets have found themselves in exploding demand following the collapse of FTX which has prompted more cryptocurrency holders to self-custody their assets. SafePal has added support for The Open Network (TON), which was originally designed by the Telegram team but is now an independent, fully open-source community project after a legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
LiquidityFinder revamps platform with ‘social network’ features
Setting the stage for expansion of its comparison service, LiquidityFinder.com has rolled out a new community-based platform with ‘social network’ features. The new franchise portal has plenty to offer, providing users with a central destination for all their liquidity demands. LiquidityFinder, which is designed to make life easier...
Is This the Time for Binance to Shine?
Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ), has been anxious to assert that, despite the spectacular fall of crypto exchange FTX in November, digital assets have a bright future to look forward to. The “industry is still growing, we are still building”, he insisted. From the looks of...
FTX Cyprus license to remain suspended until March 2023
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has extended the suspension of FTX.com’s CIF license, which allowed the insolvent platform to operate throughout Europe, until March 31. According to a regulatory circular, FTX EU cannot provide any services or enter into a business relationship with any person and take...
