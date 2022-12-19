ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — Acushnet police said Thursday that a man was killed when his bicycle and a truck crashed. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the adult male bicyclist had suffered grave injuries," police said in a release....
ACUSHNET, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Westerly home

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A house in Westerly caught fire Thursday. Firefighters were called to the home on Bridgette Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Car pulled out of Pawcatuck River hours after man's rescue

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a day after a car plunged into the Pawcatuck River – and rescuers brought the driver to safety -- crews were able to get the car out of the water. Westerly police said the 87-year-old man is home and recovering. Crews used a...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism

(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy