Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Related
Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
Turnto10.com
Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — Acushnet police said Thursday that a man was killed when his bicycle and a truck crashed. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the adult male bicyclist had suffered grave injuries," police said in a release....
Turnto10.com
New Bedford police arrest man wanted in open drug trafficking cases
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man wanted in connection to two open drug trafficking cases was arrested by New Bedford police on Tuesday. Police said the man at the center of the investigation goes by several aliases. He was identified as 41-year-old Felix Berrios Colon at the time...
Fall River police officer arrested at Foxwoods charged with assault
Details remain scant, but alcohol appears to have been a factor in his arrest.
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Westerly home
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A house in Westerly caught fire Thursday. Firefighters were called to the home on Bridgette Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Mansfield Hotel Parking Lot
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of a Mansfield hotel, authorities said.Police received a call before shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19 from the Red Roof Inn, located at 60 Forbes Boulevard, about a person in the parking lot who appeared to be dead.…
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Fire breaks out at West Greenwich tree service company
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Verrier Tree Services in West Greenwich Wednesday morning.
Woman’s body recovered from Coventry pond
The woman's death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man who had over 200 guns seized from his home reaches plea deal
A Burrillville man facing charges after hundreds of guns were seized from his home earlier this year has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to a court filing on Tuesday. Under the agreement, 37-year-old Ronald Andruchuk will plead guilty to two counts of making a false statement of...
Turnto10.com
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Turnto10.com
Car pulled out of Pawcatuck River hours after man's rescue
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a day after a car plunged into the Pawcatuck River – and rescuers brought the driver to safety -- crews were able to get the car out of the water. Westerly police said the 87-year-old man is home and recovering. Crews used a...
Turnto10.com
First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
Turnto10.com
Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism
(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
Comments / 0