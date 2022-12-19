Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board
A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
kentuckytoday.com
Judge hears case challenging Alaska House candidate win
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Democrat facing a legal challenge to her state House win said she had been a resident of Alaska for just over three years when she filed to run for office, testifying Thursday that her social media posts weren't always contemporaneous and that a fishing license application for this year tracing her residency to May 2019 was more precise than prior applications.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear announces flat-land community development in eastern Ky.
HINDMAN, Ky. (KT) – During a press conference in Hindman Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery from this past summer’s historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. “We are thrilled to announce the first site of...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
kentuckytoday.com
Harkless scores 19, Rodriguez 18; UNLV beats Southern Miss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 19 points in UNLV's 74-63 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday. Harkless had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Rebels (11-1). Luis Rodriguez added 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Webster recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
