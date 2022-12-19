LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 19 points in UNLV's 74-63 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday. Harkless had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Rebels (11-1). Luis Rodriguez added 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Webster recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

