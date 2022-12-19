George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO.

Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary.

Deputies said several items were stolen from the home including:

hand tools

saw

plumbing fittings

Deputies said Mott was the driver of the vehicle who fled from officers later in the week. Officers tried to locate him at his house, but Mott led them on a chase “that terminated at the Jackson County line when deputies lost contact with the vehicle.”

Mott faces fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle charge.

Deputies said the two may be traveling in a 2006 Pontiac G6, possible dark gray. The car is registered to Steele.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Mott is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and back with a “tribal design” on his right hand. Steele is described a 5-feet-tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and bran eyes.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information in reference to this crime, you are urged to call the GCSO at 601-947-4811. You can also send an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.