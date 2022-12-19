ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29prPY_0jo9QMSU00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO.

Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary.

Man allegedly swallows drugs at traffic stop, hits officer in face in jail: Mobile Police

Deputies said several items were stolen from the home including:

  • hand tools
  • saw
  • plumbing fittings

Deputies said Mott was the driver of the vehicle who fled from officers later in the week. Officers tried to locate him at his house, but Mott led them on a chase “that terminated at the Jackson County line when deputies lost contact with the vehicle.”

Mott faces fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle charge.

Deputies said the two may be traveling in a 2006 Pontiac G6, possible dark gray. The car is registered to Steele.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Mott is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and back with a “tribal design” on his right hand. Steele is described a 5-feet-tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and bran eyes.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information in reference to this crime, you are urged to call the GCSO at 601-947-4811. You can also send an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests across the county

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Special Operations Unit of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation patrol on December 21, 2022. The areas of the county worked were Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale, and Foley. Eleven people were arrested for active warrants and on-view drug charges. Fentanyl,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Laurel on Monday, December 19. The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police were initially notified about a shooting outside a store around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Shortly after, more calls came […]
LAUREL, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide

Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy