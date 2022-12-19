Read full article on original website
Passenger tells of experience on turbulent flight from PHX
A passenger from the Phoenix flight in which several passengers were injured due to turbulence said that the flight had been smooth, until the announcement on final approach.
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts
Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
Extreme weather leads to flight disruptions at HNL
Hawaiian Airlines posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
Dozens of people injured from 10 foot wave that hit Sharks Cove
Just before 2 p.m., Ocean Safety was patrolling the area by ski when the wave caught more than a dozen people off guard.
Hawaii football inks 26 players on National Signing Day
The University of Hawaii football team signed a variety of prospects on Wednesday.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it plans to issue notices of violations to the owners of a massive home in Kalihi that includes eight bedrooms, four kitchens and two wet bars. The city Department of Planning and Permitting said one of its inspector conducted a site visit at the...
What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover
Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
Fisherman rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse
It was reported that the man, who is said to be in his 60s was fishing and fell, injuring himself and needing rescue.
Numerous shark sightings on Oahu’s west side
At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Police investigation shuts down road in Punchbowl
Police ask the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area
Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency lane work underway on Likelike Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traffic alert for Windward Oahu drivers: Crews are conducting emergency work along Likelike Highway on Thursday and Friday. Construction will refresh lane striping for better visibility as well as add transitions to existing utility manholes. Here are the closure details:. A Kaneohe-bound lane will be closed...
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
Injured hiker rescued on Koko Crater Trail
O'ahu has lots of trails to enjoy. Each trail has its own difficulty level and skill requirement to optimize the success of the experience.
