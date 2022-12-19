Read full article on original website
China Is Reopening After Zero-Covid. But There's a Long Road Ahead
BEIJING — It's been about two weeks since mainland China abruptly ended most Covid controls, but the country still has a long way to go to return to a pre-pandemic normal. In major cities Shanghai and Shenzhen, Friday morning rush hour traffic was extremely light, according to Baidu data.
China Is About to Get Tougher on Deepfakes in an Unprecedented Way. Here's What the Rules Mean
In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation around "deepfakes" as Beijing ramps up its control over internet content. Some of China's rules governing "deep synthesis technologies" include getting user consent to produce digitally altered images and prohibiting the dissemination of fake news. Analysts say the law tackles two goals —...
Southeast Asian Venture Capital Firms Expect to Be Pickier in 2023 Than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
5 Digital Economy Predictions for 2023
If 2021 was the “Year of the Cryptocurrency,” then 2022 was the year it collapsed. Millions were made and lost by crypto investors while crypto companies were built and folded. With 2023 right around the corner, one thing is clear: the “Roaring Twenties” era of 2022 crypto parties...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday
CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares
Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact.
European Stocks Tick Higher as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened marginally higher Friday after ending in the red during the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ticked up 0.1% in early trade. The FTSE 100 and Cac 40 were flat, while Germany's Dax rose 0.1%. Trading is expected to...
From $250,000 to $10,000 Price Calls: How Market Watchers Got It Wrong With Bitcoin in 2022
From Tim Draper to top crypto bosses, the market was awash with pundits predicting new record highs for bitcoin in 2022. Other market players were less positive, and some correctly called bitcoin sinking below the $20,000 mark, even as low as $10,000. But the failure of stablecoin terraUSD, liquidity issues...
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
Microsoft Responds to FTC Case Seeking to Block Activision Blizzard Deal, Saying It Wouldn't Hurt Competition
Microsoft said it's the third-place maker of game consoles. The software company has offered Sony a decade-long contract to have Call of Duty video games arrive on the PlayStation on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Microsoft on Thursday filed its response to U.S. regulators' antitrust case attempting to...
Demand for Rural Homes in Britain Drops as Pandemic Effect Fades, Report Says
Demand for rural homes in Britain dropped as the pandemic trend of relocating to the countryside faded, according to real estate website Zoopla. In the Lake District national park area, demand for properties dipped 5% in 2022, while in Wales enquiries fell 10%. "We expect affordable urban centres to fare...
Data Privacy Rules Are Sweeping Across the Globe, and Getting Stricter
The rules governing how data should be stored, used, and shared can be overwhelming for resource-strapped cybersecurity and risk management departments. Since 2018, the year the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when into effect, there has been a constant increase in these types of regulations. Thirty-five of the...
To Predict Which Companies Will Survive a Recession, Ask Their Employees
Most workers describe their morale as positive and believe their companies are prepared to survive a recession, according to new data from the CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. There is no demographic or firmographic group — gender, age, race, industry, firm size, or any of the other characteristics typically examined — in which the number of workers describing morale as negative outnumber those who describe it as positive.
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate
Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth
The European Innovation Council splashes some cash on another 78 startups
As part of the 2022 European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program, the Commission selected 78 startups and SMEs to receive up to €470 million in funding. Depending on its needs, each company will get up to €17.5 million in grants and/or equity investments. The latter will be made...
UK workers face return to 2006 real-term wages in ‘highly challenging’ 2023
British wages next year will fall back to 2006 levels, while 2023 will also bring a slide in house prices and an increase in divorces, according to a forecast that finds the UK is on course to be a less happy place to live. The consultancy firm PwC said a...
Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up
A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
