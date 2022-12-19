Crockett man accused of stealing excavator, trailer, having meth

CROCKETT, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was charged after being accused of having meth and stealing a trailer and excavator, said the Crockett Police Department.

Dustin Heath McNutt, 29, of Crockett, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of property >= $30,000 <$150,000.

On Dec. 18, an officer said they noticed a suspicious vehicle on Highway 287 around 5:20 a.m. The vehicle was a dodge pickup towing a trailer that was holding a hydraulic excavator. Authorities said the truck committed traffic violations and was pulled over. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the case.

Police said McNutt gave them conflicting information about the excavator so officials looked inside the vehicle. Officers found methamphetamine and a handgun. They also located heavy equipment, tractor keys, two walkie-talkies and five license plates.

McNutt was taken to the Houston County Jail. Police later spoke to the owner of the trailer and excavator and learned it had been stolen from Athens. The items were worth almost $60,000.

McNutt was released on a $33,000 bond. Officials said they are still investigating the case.



