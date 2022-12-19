ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Community Impact Austin

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

UT-Austin Students Can’t Afford the Rent

A weathered, yellow building stands tucked between two high-rises on 24th Street. It’s not an eye-catching sight, especially amongst the continuous development taking place in the neighborhood. However, with rents ranging from $700-$2000 per room in West Campus, this building is one of the last affordable housing options left for University of Texas at Austin students.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Georgetown High School floral design pathway attracting growing number of students

No longer just flowers in a vase, the art of floral design has become a popular class for Georgetown ISD high school students, teacher Amy Beran said. She should know. She’s been the program instructor for 25 years. “This is a career pathway that’s attracting more students every year,” she said. About 350 students — freshman through seniors and a mix of girls and boys — are enrolled this year…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes

AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

2022 Year-End Giving

AUSTIN, TX
lbmjournal.com

Beacon opens two new branches in Texas

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has opened greenfield locations in Brownsville and Georgetown, Texas, growing its service across the state to 32 branches. Opening a location in Brownsville provides Beacon service in the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas. The new Georgetown branch is in the vibrant Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro area, where customers benefit from inventory and on-time delivery via the Beacon OTC network.
GEORGETOWN, TX

