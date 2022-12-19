Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
kut.org
Donors pay off school meal balances at Georgetown ISD campuses ahead of the holidays
It all started with one person looking to give back ahead of the holidays. A parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, reached out to Georgetown Independent School District about paying off school meal balances. "She had wanted to contribute somehow to the district and make an impact during this holiday...
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Austin Community College's $770M bond set to bolster student options, workforce
Austin Community College will not reopen the original Pinnacle building due to high costs but will build a separate facility next door at the 55-acre site off Hwy. 290. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Over the next several years, Austin Community College will invest in new buildings and programs for computer...
UT-Austin Students Can’t Afford the Rent
A weathered, yellow building stands tucked between two high-rises on 24th Street. It’s not an eye-catching sight, especially amongst the continuous development taking place in the neighborhood. However, with rents ranging from $700-$2000 per room in West Campus, this building is one of the last affordable housing options left for University of Texas at Austin students.
First African-American Public Housing Complex in US Breaks Ground in Texas for Renovations
Renovations for the first African-American public housing complex in the United States, Pathways at Rosewood Courts, broke ground in Austin, TX on Dec. 15, according to CBS Austin. The renovations in the historically Black East Austin community are long overdue, as the price of rent and homes have skyrocketed. The...
kut.org
To help Georgetown understand COVID's toll, a mother and son turned to butterflies
"You fold it in half, and then you fold it and make like a tiny little square," Ben Looper said. The 10-year-old sat at a table alongside his mother, Donna, transforming sheets of white paper into miniature origami butterflies. Over the past year, the pair has folded 248 of these...
wilcosun.com
Georgetown High School floral design pathway attracting growing number of students
No longer just flowers in a vase, the art of floral design has become a popular class for Georgetown ISD high school students, teacher Amy Beran said. She should know. She’s been the program instructor for 25 years. “This is a career pathway that’s attracting more students every year,” she said. About 350 students — freshman through seniors and a mix of girls and boys — are enrolled this year…
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student who disappeared last week. On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
Developers seek Hays County approval after city denies 290-acre housing proposal
The City of Hays has a population of less than 300 people. But that number could dramatically increase with a proposed 290 acre housing development called "the Hays Commons" by Milestone Builders.
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
KVUE
With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes
AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
kut.org
2022 Year-End Giving
Thank you for your generosity. We are looking forward to serving you in 2022!. We will be closed for the holidays, from December 23 - January 1, but we will be checking email and will be available by phone at 512-475-6100 from December 28 - 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Southwest Austin neighborhood throws ‘Christmas potato’ onto well-decorated lawns
Stephanie Novacek lives in the neighborhood and said she often sees families rolling down their windows and sharing how much they like the lights. But they also sometimes share their gratitude in another way.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
UPDATE: car of missing Texas A&M student located, family discusses disappearance
A Texas A&M student went missing Friday just before meeting with his family for a lunch leading up to graduation. Now, family and friends of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang are asking for help to find him.
kut.org
Austin isn't always opening emergency weather shelters when it should, city audit finds
Extremely cold weather is on the horizon later this week, and the city has emergency shelters in place to help those who need a warm place to stay. But last week, the Austin City Auditor's Office found that the city hasn't been opening its emergency shelters when it's supposed to.
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens two new branches in Texas
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has opened greenfield locations in Brownsville and Georgetown, Texas, growing its service across the state to 32 branches. Opening a location in Brownsville provides Beacon service in the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas. The new Georgetown branch is in the vibrant Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro area, where customers benefit from inventory and on-time delivery via the Beacon OTC network.
Comments / 6