Willie McGinest VIDEO: Patriots Ex Arrested After Brutal Beating with Bottle
Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble and a disturbing video of the Patriots ex is making the rounds on social media.
Disturbing Video Leaks Of NFL Legend Willie McGinest & Crew Allegedly Beating Man Up In LA Night Club, Twitter Reacts
A disturbing video leaked of NFL Legend Willie McGinest and his crew beating up a man in an LA nightclub. Twitter reacts.
Meet Bri Kahanu, the Girlfriend of 49ers QB Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson just began his NFL career, and he’s not only projected for greater things, but he has also fallen for the infamous 49ers rookie dinner bill rumor. His love life has not been free of scrutiny either. Drake Jackson’s girlfriend, Bri Kahanu, has been attracting attention on TikTok as his biggest cheerleader and fan. While she looks fantastic at games and on social media, she’s also had her fair share of personal struggles. Learn more about her background in this Bri Kahanu wiki.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains decision to release WR Sammy Watkins
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the need to bring up running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad led to the team’s decision to release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur didn’t appear particularly happy about the...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home... The post Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
DK Metcalf gives blunt take on unsportsmanlike penalties racking up
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.
JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB
The Michigan Wolverines continue to stack the deck with experienced transfer portal targets, this time at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he was committed to the Wolverines via his Twitter account, providing Michigan with additional depth and experience at the position in the wake of losing Alan Bowman to the portal.
Bucs DB ignores Jenna Laine question to address Gio Bernard fiasco (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis gave the perfect response to ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine after a recent incident with Gio Bernard. It’s been a tough week for Jenna Laine, the ESPN reporter who has been criticized by athletes and journalists alike for the mishandling of a locker room interview with Bucs running back Gio Bernard.
Jets legend piles on Zach Wilson after boo-filled Thursday Night
New York Jets legend Darrelle Revis didn’t hold back on his critique of quarterback Zach Wilson and his inability to produce. Darrelle Revis is as real as it gets. The former star cornerback for the New York Jets doesn’t mince words about players, including quarterback Zach Wilson. After...
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Jets fans boo Zach Wilson onto bench, embrace backup Chris Streveler
Jets fans have seen enough of quarterback Zach Wilson, booing the quarterback and calling for him to be benched against the Jaguars. There comes a point when a quarterback loses an entire fanbase and there’s no going back. Zach Wilson found that point with Jets fans on Thursday with a stinker of a performance against the Jaguars.
Updated AFC playoff picture after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
The AFC playoff picture looks a lot more viable for the Jaguars after their victory over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. How the tables have turned in the AFC playoff race. The Jets started the season 5-2. The Jaguars started 2-5. Just a few weeks ago, New York looked...
Gronk reveals his ‘bored’ Tweet got multiple teams to inquire about availability, doesn’t entirely shut comeback down
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski says that two teams reached out to him after he tweeted “I’m kinda bored” on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the NFL world saw Rob Gronkowski tweet out that he was “kinda bored.” Fans of NFL teams instantly started replying to the message, imploring the retired tight end to sign with their team. In actuality, this was a tweet that foreshadowed his announcement the following day, where he would be joining FanDuel.
Don’t Blame the Official, It Was Terry McLaurin’s Fault
It’s not the referee’s job to tell McLaurin where to line up and if he can’t figure it out for himself, it’s on him.
