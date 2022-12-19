Read full article on original website
Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street ahead of the release of some economic data in the region. Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December...
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
European Markets Close Lower as Earnings Optimism Fades
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks fell Thursday, with investor sentiment souring after solid gains in the previous session. The Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1% lower, with all sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos fell furthest, shedding 2.7%, as tech stocks dropped 2.6%. The...
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
European Stocks Tick Higher as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened marginally higher Friday after ending in the red during the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ticked up 0.1% in early trade. The FTSE 100 and Cac 40 were flat, while Germany's Dax rose 0.1%. Trading is expected to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Micron, Under Armour and Others
CarMax (KMX) – The auto retailer's stock slumped 12.7% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of estimates. CarMax earned 24 cents per share, compared with a consensus estimate of 70 cents, and its comparable used-vehicle sales were down 22.4% versus FactSet's consensus forecast of a 16.9% slide.
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Market Awaits Key Inflation Data for Clues to Fed Move
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday as investors await a closely watched inflation number for clues to the U.S. Federal Reserve's next interest rate move. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 1 basis point to 3.6856%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed at 4.2636%.
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares
Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
Stock Futures Are Flat on Friday Morning
Stock futures inched up in early morning trading Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.12% and 0.03%, respectively. The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for...
Microsoft Responds to FTC Case Seeking to Block Activision Blizzard Deal, Saying It Wouldn't Hurt Competition
Microsoft said it's the third-place maker of game consoles. The software company has offered Sony a decade-long contract to have Call of Duty video games arrive on the PlayStation on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Microsoft on Thursday filed its response to U.S. regulators' antitrust case attempting to...
Tesla Shares Slid Nearly 9% on Demand Concerns, Elon Musk's Twitter Distraction
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla slid by nearly 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company's outlook. Longtime Tesla bulls have called on Tesla's board of directors to refocus Musk away from Twitter and back towards the electric vehicle manufacturer. Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla...
Microsoft Will Fight US Over $68.7B Activision Blizzard Deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
Data Privacy Rules Are Sweeping Across the Globe, and Getting Stricter
The rules governing how data should be stored, used, and shared can be overwhelming for resource-strapped cybersecurity and risk management departments. Since 2018, the year the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when into effect, there has been a constant increase in these types of regulations. Thirty-five of the...
Amazon May Be Held Liable for Trademark Breach Over Fake Louboutins Sold On Its Marketplace
Online retail giant Amazon could be held responsible for breaching luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin's trademark rights over the sale of counterfeit red soled high-heeled shoes on its platform, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday. Third-party sellers on Amazon regularly advertise red-soled stilettos that are not made by Louboutin....
