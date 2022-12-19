ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Close Lower as Earnings Optimism Fades

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks fell Thursday, with investor sentiment souring after solid gains in the previous session. The Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1% lower, with all sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos fell furthest, shedding 2.7%, as tech stocks dropped 2.6%. The...
European Stocks Tick Higher as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened marginally higher Friday after ending in the red during the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ticked up 0.1% in early trade. The FTSE 100 and Cac 40 were flat, while Germany's Dax rose 0.1%. Trading is expected to...
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares

Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
Stock Futures Are Flat on Friday Morning

Stock futures inched up in early morning trading Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.12% and 0.03%, respectively. The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for...
Microsoft Will Fight US Over $68.7B Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
