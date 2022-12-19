Read full article on original website
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Business Insider
Hope Hicks was once one of Trump's closest confidantes. Less than 2 years later, she testified that her former boss told her that no one would care about his legacy if he lost the 2020 election.
Hope Hicks, 34, was one of President Donald Trump's most trusted advisers. Hicks resigned from the White House on January 12, 2021, but told people it was a planned departure. She was one of the few White House aides who told Trump he lost the 2020 election. Before testifying in...
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
