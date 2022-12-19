Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Shortly after a man was shot Wednesday morning in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, police officers made an arrest in the case. Kailen Guffey, 38, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces likely charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Portland man accused in pick ax attack, fire at sister’s house
A Portland man is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pick ax, trying to slit his own throat and setting a fire at his sister’s Northwest Portland home that killed her cat Monday night. Donovan Anthony Wood, 26, was released from a hospital and booked...
Man shot multiple times while driving in NE Portland
A man was hospitalized after police said he was shot multiple times while driving a car in Northeast Portland late Wednesday afternoon.
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
Portland police investigating daytime shooting homicide near Central Eastside
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in inner Southeast Portland. Central Precinct officers were called to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Market Street at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They found an injured man and provided emergency medical aid, police said. The...
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges
On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
Gunfire shatters glass doors at Legacy Emanuel ER
A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on West Burnside
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Portland police.
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
Bicyclist seriously injured in North Portland hit-and-run
A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North Portland Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
Shroom House Co-Defendants Indicted on 40 Felony Charges
Two men accused of running an illegal shroom storefront are being charged with 40 felonies, according to a grand jury indictment handed down Friday. The charges include money laundering and distributing a Schedule I controlled substance near a school. Steven T. Tachie Jr., the 32-year-old owner of the business, and...
PORTLAND AREA MAIL THIEF SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR BANK FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT, AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Washington County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for using stolen bank checks and debit cards to defraud local residents and illegally possessing distribution quantities of methamphetamine. William Anthony McCormack, Jr., 40, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release....
