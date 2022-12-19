ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Quiet today, wild tomorrow…

TODAY: We have one more quiet day before the snow and extreme cold arrive. Wednesday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and temperature in the upper 40s. Light northeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: I can only use one word to describe the weather Thursday: wild! The morning will start...
5NEWS

NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm. In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
Kait 8

A new club in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
KHBS

Arkansas doctor talks about how to treat frostbite amid cold front

ROGERS, Ark. — Dr. Hugh Jackson with Mercy NWA is stressing the importance of people taking the cold and snow seriously. Jackson says people misjudging the conditions is a common mistake he sees during severe weather. An example he says is people thinking they don't need to layer up because they won't be outside for long. It doesn't take long for people to get frostbite, and he says hot water isn't the cure.
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
KTTS

Snow, Wind Chills Below Zero Possible This Week

(KTTS News) — Snow is in the forecast this week, and the National Weather Service says there could be some accumulation. There’s a chance for snow to start falling Wednesday night. Snow is in the forecast all day Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in eastern...
