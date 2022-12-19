Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Arctic outbreak arrives Thursday with snow, wind
THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two will be possible during the morning. But most precipitation will hold off until midday. Temperatures climb into the mid-40s as this Arctic cold front approaches. Once it arrives, it brings major changes. The...
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Arctic blast brings below freezing temps for Arkansas, here’s when it will warm-up – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send most of the country into below freezing, if not below zero territory in the next two days. However a warm-up is in the extended forecast. Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily as they review the most up-to-date data on […]
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas plumbing supply company highlights ways to protect pipes from winter freeze
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized. John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Quiet today, wild tomorrow…
TODAY: We have one more quiet day before the snow and extreme cold arrive. Wednesday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and temperature in the upper 40s. Light northeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: I can only use one word to describe the weather Thursday: wild! The morning will start...
AAA offers tips to prepare your home for winter blast
With the potential for winter weather on Thursday, Dec. 22, and temperatures in the teens, the American Automobile Association is reminding homeowners and renters that preparation is essential to avoiding wintertime repairs.
NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm. In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Last 3 days of Salvation Army bell ringing canceled due to winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army announced the final three days of the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign will be canceled after a harsh winter storm has been forecasted for the days leading up to Christmas. In a statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the organization said it...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
Kait 8
A new club in the Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
KHBS
Arkansas doctor talks about how to treat frostbite amid cold front
ROGERS, Ark. — Dr. Hugh Jackson with Mercy NWA is stressing the importance of people taking the cold and snow seriously. Jackson says people misjudging the conditions is a common mistake he sees during severe weather. An example he says is people thinking they don't need to layer up because they won't be outside for long. It doesn't take long for people to get frostbite, and he says hot water isn't the cure.
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather Authority Alert for dangerous cold and possible travel impacts Thursday night through Saturday
Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. This is for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, along with the chance of accumulating snow and travel impacts. A powerful Arctic cold front will blast into our area on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
KTTS
Snow, Wind Chills Below Zero Possible This Week
(KTTS News) — Snow is in the forecast this week, and the National Weather Service says there could be some accumulation. There’s a chance for snow to start falling Wednesday night. Snow is in the forecast all day Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in eastern...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0