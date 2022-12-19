Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
WINTER STORM WARNING
Cam has snow in Terre Haute right now. Much of the country under winter weather alerts. winter storm warning for this area until late Friday night. Visibility reduced by snow and blowing snow. High of 41 and low so far at 15. Small amount of rain today. Terre Haute right now is cold and snow. Temps are very cold. Wind chills now below zero. Water vapor satellite has moisture on us with the storm, Satellite shows that system and snow on radar. Snow will end tonight but stays cloudy tomorrow. Gusty winds the next couple of days. Temps drop and wind chills even colder next two days. Weak system may bring some light snow by Monday. Spring like storm as we enter the new year. Plus, warmer temps to start Jan. Tonight, snow and wind at -6. Tomorrow, windy and cold at 4. Dry and warming up next week.
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
Road crews prep for incoming severe winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Preparations are underway for a winter storm that could bring snow and wind chills of -30 degrees in some areas. Bitter cold temperatures, rain, snow, high winds and the potential of flash freezing pose big challenges to road crews. Vigo County Highway Director Larry Robbins said that they’re going to […]
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
WTHI
Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Highway Department is prepared for the incoming snow. Crews with the department have been prepping for the winter since early fall. During this time, crews fill sandboxes, sharpen blades, and perform maintenance on vehicles. News10 spoke with Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders. He...
WTHI
Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving. Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure. "All...
wbiw.com
Greene County under a level one travel advisory
GREENE CO. – Resident of Greene County Board of Commissioner President Nathan Abram has placed Greene County’s Road Status to Level One or Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight. At that time he has ordered to advance to Level Two, Watch Status until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. Indiana...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
bloomingtonil.gov
City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect
The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
MyWabashValley.com
Warming Centers across the Valley
INDIANA (WTWO/WAWV) — As we brace for some extreme cold and more winter weather over the later part of the week, some local organizations are offering a place to stay warm here in the valley. Reach Services announced Tuesday that they’re offering warming services at Pathways Day Center, open...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 9 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 22, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on S Dunn St, between Allen and Dixie. Water service was shut off for 49 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until noon Friday, December 23.
WTHI
Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold. Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of. News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be...
WAND TV
Paris man dies of hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning. 911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
MyWabashValley.com
Families celebrate Christmas at Ryves Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Families in the valley went to Ryves Youth center for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer. People enjoyed dinner during a live musical performance by local artists. Children shopped for loved ones in Santa’s workshop. They also wrapped gifts and took pictures with Santa.
WTHI
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
