“I was that cheerleader in the trailer to get them motivated, because we start the day early. We’re what I call the heartbeat of the film,” reveals hair department head Andrea Bowman about working on the historical action drama “Emancipation.” For our recent webchat she adds, “when I went to the premiere, I hadn’t seen any of the cast since we wrapped and that’s the first thing they were saying to me: ‘Thank you for being that support system for us to be able to embark on these characters and make us feel like we were special when we left, and we were able to get that stuff off of us to be able to come back the next day and be able to do it all over again.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

