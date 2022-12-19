Read full article on original website
Related
goldderby.com
Jack Champion interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
“It’s like if I spent so much time making a gift for someone and then someone beautifully wraps it in a present box,” describes Jack Champion of watching “Avatar: The Way of Water” for the first time. The actor spent a major part of his teenage years steeped in an unconventional filming process, where the second and third films in the “Avatar” saga were shot back-to-back. His extended stay in Pandora granted him the opportunity to work alongside legendary performers and work inside one of the most unique filmmaking processes in history. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Russell Carpenter interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ cinematographer
“I was moving into a world of virtual creation. And that was brand new for me,” reveals “Avatar: The Way of Water” cinematographer Russell Carpenter. Unlike many key creatives on the film, he did not work on the first movie in this series, so he entered into a world where the visual language had been established. Though he had previously collaborated with director James Cameron on movies like “Titanic” and “True Lies,” Carpenter found himself presented with an entirely new set of puzzles to solve in order to make the visual effects heavy film work. “Jim is the grand provocateur,” he notes, “He’ll just lay a challenge at your feet.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sound
“Clarity is king” is the most important mantra that Gwendolyn Yates Whittle has learned in her time working with James Cameron. “You have to make sure that you have the sound that supports the picture narratively, and very very precisely,” she explains. After designing major films like “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Titanic,” and “Avatar,” she served as a supervising sound editor on Cameron’s latest trip to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Guy Davis and Curt Enderle interview: ‘Pinocchio’ production designers
“It was an incredible learning experience,” reflects Guy Davis about working on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat, his fellow production designer Curt Enderle agrees, “It was magical. It was the project of a lifetime.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The...
goldderby.com
Simon Franglen interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer
“I hope James is looking down on me and he approves of what I’ve done,” confesses Simon Franglen, referring to the late composer James Horner. The pair collaborated on the first “Avatar” film, but Franglen has assumed scoring duties for “Avatar: The Way of Water” after Horner’s passing in 2015. The opening segment of the sequel beautifully honors Horner’s original themes, but as the movie transitions to its seaside destination, he charts a new path with his music. One steeped in indigenous music and traditions, which bring the new location and Na’vi tribe to life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
goldderby.com
Florencia Martin interview: ‘Babylon’ production designer
When it came time to recreate 1920s Los Angeles for Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Hollywood epic “Babylon,” production designer Florencia Martin wanted audiences to really feel the history of the central city. “Damian and I met over Zoom for the first time actually, because we were in the...
goldderby.com
Andrea Bowman interview: ‘Emancipation’ hair department head
“I was that cheerleader in the trailer to get them motivated, because we start the day early. We’re what I call the heartbeat of the film,” reveals hair department head Andrea Bowman about working on the historical action drama “Emancipation.” For our recent webchat she adds, “when I went to the premiere, I hadn’t seen any of the cast since we wrapped and that’s the first thing they were saying to me: ‘Thank you for being that support system for us to be able to embark on these characters and make us feel like we were special when we left, and we were able to get that stuff off of us to be able to come back the next day and be able to do it all over again.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Dylan Cole and Ben Procter interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ production designers
“We’ve used reality as a creative inspiration, in addition to a technical limit,” explains “Avatar: The Way of Water” production designer Ben Procter. “Fantasy within limits is a certain Jim Cameron school of design that we’ve really embraced.” He and fellow production designer Dylan Cole crafted a visually rich alien world which harkens back to our own planet. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Florian Hoffmeister interview: ‘TAR’ cinematographer
“It’s an absolute privilege to see somebody indulge themselves in the way that (Cate Blanchett) did. She totally immersed herself in (the role). It also raises the stakes because Todd (Field) is a very meticulous director. He has an amazing visual sensitivity. These are two people who I would say pay cash,” believes Florian Hoffmeister, the German-born cinematographer for “TAR.” “Their styles are very brave, so it raises the bar. It also puts some weight on your shoulders.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Bina Daigeler interview: ‘TAR’ costume designer
“She is a very complex character,” observes costume designer Bina Daigeler about Lydia Tár, the title character in “TÁR.” It’s a film where there are “a lot of questions asked,” but also “different points of view to get the answer.” Is she a villain or “completely misunderstood? The scenes are very open to different kinds of interpretations, in my opinion.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Daigeler above.
goldderby.com
Gersha Phillips interview: ‘The Woman King’ costume designer
During the research process for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new film “The Woman King,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to sift through dehumanizing accounts of the historical epic’s subjects, the Agojie — an elite military unit of all-female warriors that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey, which was located within present-day Benin, in the 18th and 19th centuries — to form an accurate picture of them. In a recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above), she describes how she worked with drawings in which these women were caricaturized and discusses other hurdles she had to overcome while dissecting material.
goldderby.com
Mary Zophres interview: ‘Babylon’ costume designer
Costume designer Mary Zophres is a three-time Oscar nominee who has worked with legendary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Joel and Ethan Coen and Oliver Stone. But “Babylon,” her latest collaboration with Damien Chazelle following “La La Land” and “First Man,” was like nothing she’s ever experienced. The epic film about Hollywood’s transition from the silent film era to talkies required more than 7,000 costumes, featured 200 speaking parts, and necessitated months of research and design work.
goldderby.com
Ben Foster interview: ‘Emancipation’
“I had just fairly recently completed a film called ‘The Survivor,’ and that follows a man who’s at a concentration camp and escapes. I’m finding myself on the other side of the wire in this one and what what struck me was how similar the plantations felt the way that Auschwitz felt when we visited to prep for ‘The Survivor,'” reveals Ben Foster about co-starring in the historical action drama “Emancipation” right after playing a Holocaust survivor in the HBO film for which he was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year. For our recent webchat he adds, “Those stark similarities, I still haven’t worked through that, but you hope that your life lived as you educate yourself, informs you and you keep growing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Todd Field interview: ‘TAR’ writer-director
“I don’t think art and morality have anything to do with each other. Just like I don’t think riding a bicycle has anything to do with morality,” argues Todd Field, the writer-director of “TÁR,” which tells the fictional story of a world-renowned artist, conductor Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), whose career is threatened by allegations of misconduct. Watch our exclusive video interview with Field above.
goldderby.com
Elizabeth Debicki interview: ‘The Crown’
“It’s totally unlike anything I’ve done before. I think a layer of it, if I’m honest, is just immense pressure,” admits Elizabeth Debicki about portraying Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat she adds, “it’s pressure to play this real life person, or to come close to a suggestion of that person, which in this case is completely unique in the sense that our collective consciousness, our memory, this real life person we’re talking about. The way that she lives in people’s memory still, the way that people miss her, the way that people still feel like they need her in their cultural life. It’s totally a unique kind of presence that she had when she was with us, so that’s enormous pressure.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Ben Davis interview: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ cinematographer
“The film was like working with a canvas all the time,” declares cinematographer Ben Davis B.S.C. about the painterly visual aesthetic of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which he says was ultimately more rewarding than challenging. For our recent webchat he adds, “it was terrific to work on. People say it must have been really challenging, but you know, the challenging thing about making the film was that we were living that life. We were on this tiny island in a very sort of claustrophobic environment. A lot of people for a long time, during a pandemic. So, if anything that there was the emotional challenge of that, but luckily no one cut their fingers off thankfully,” he smiles. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Deirdra Govan interview: ‘Devotion’ costume designer
“I was not familiar with the story of Jesse Brown, which is quite embarrassing,” admits Deirdra Govan, the costume designer for “Devotion.” The Sony Pictures film stars Jonathan Majors as Brown, the first African-American to complete the U.S. Navy’s flight training program. “My step-father served in Korea. When I read the script it was very powerful, but at the same time, I felt disappointed in the fact that I had not heard of this story and I pretty much read everything.” Watch our video interview above.
goldderby.com
Claudio Miranda interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cinematographer
“I’m trying to get it in-camera as much as possible,” declares declares Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda A.S.C. (“Life of Pi”) about the desire to shoot the breathtaking action sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” practically, rather than surrounded by LED video-wall “volumes” or blue screen stages. For our recent webchat he adds, “I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen,” he says. “If we did the aircraft launch on a volume or blue screen, the guy would do that and you just wouldn’t feel the ‘bam’ that he gets that throws him when he gets off the carrier or any of the stuff that throws, or the G’s, or the face being distorted, or the people pushing themselves personally, which you really see on the screen.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Comments / 0