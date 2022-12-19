Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero
SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
KSAT 12
If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your pets, ACS says
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is hoping to educate the public about the safety of their pets during wintry weather. Cats, dogs, rabbits and other household pets must be brought indoors during this cold winter blast. Otherwise, pets can get frostbite and hypothermia, similar to humans.
KSAT 12
Pet shelter in need of temporary fosters ahead of arctic cold front
SAN ANTONIO – God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters to help keep dogs warm throughout the upcoming arctic blast this week. The rescue organization currently has over 600 dogs, which is more than double its capacity, a news release said. Due to overcrowding, the shelter has to use...
KSAT 12
Cold weather warning: Never use your oven to heat your home
SAN ANTONIO – With cold temperatures expected later in the week, safety experts warn: Don’t ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. The new survey from Consumer Reports...
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
KSAT 12
San Antonio shelters in need of blankets, coats as temperatures plunge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area shelters that help the homeless are in need of blankets and coats for this weekend and the winter temperatures ahead. Staff at the Salvation Army and Haven for Hope will turn offices and conference rooms into emergency shelters to get as many people as possible out of the cold weather expected at the end of this week.
Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
KSAT 12
Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
KSAT 12
Arctic cold front could affect VIA service
SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KENS 5
Bone-chilling weather will bring dangerous wind chill values to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonio, for the coldest temperatures we've seen all year as an arctic blast heads our way by Thursday afternoon. Although this front will not bring snow to the Alamo City this is no ordinary cold front and you need to be prepared. There...
Local shelter in need of fosters for dogs due to freezing temps in our area
CANYON LAKE, Texas — It's going to be cold here in our area starting Thursday and at least two local shelters are asking for some temporary fosters so their dogs aren't left out in the cold over the holidays. Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) is looking for temporary...
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
KTSA
Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you asked Santa for cold weather, you were obviously on his “nice” list this year. The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season is arriving in South Central Texas later this week. You’ll notice the cold front moving...
Winter storm cancels several flights at San Antonio Airport
More than 1,200 flights have been canceled nationwide already.
tpr.org
San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm
An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
KSAT 12
Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze
The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the cold snap is over.
