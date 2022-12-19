ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxsanantonio.com

HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero

SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cold weather warning: Never use your oven to heat your home

SAN ANTONIO – With cold temperatures expected later in the week, safety experts warn: Don’t ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. The new survey from Consumer Reports...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio shelters in need of blankets, coats as temperatures plunge

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area shelters that help the homeless are in need of blankets and coats for this weekend and the winter temperatures ahead. Staff at the Salvation Army and Haven for Hope will turn offices and conference rooms into emergency shelters to get as many people as possible out of the cold weather expected at the end of this week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Arctic cold front could affect VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast

The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm

An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

