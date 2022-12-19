Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Penn State awaits signing or flip decision from last commit; 2 Lions transfer portal targets pick elsewhere: Newsstand
Penn State football news and notes for Dec. 22 include a Class of 2023 signing delay, plus a transfer portal update, a new Class of 2024 offer, and much more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn...
Football World Reacts to Shedeur Sanders' Big Decision
Wednesday's news that former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will team up with his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado shouldn't have come as a surprise. After all, Deion Sanders brought Shedeur with him to his introductory press conference with the Buffaloes and named him the team's ...
Johnson steps down as West Stokes football coach Vikings go 3-0 for the week Wildcats make it thre...
KING – West Stokes’ Chris Johnson stepped down as the head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Johnson has led the football program for the past three seasons finishing 12-15 with two state playoff appearances. The coach has a 56-82 overall record including the 10-years he spent at Forbush High. […]DANBURY – North Stokes continued to be hot with three more wins under its belt this past week. The Vikings disposed of non-conference opponent Rockingham County 94-64 on Wednesday, answered the call against Alleghany 81-46 in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Friday, and then traveled to Virginia on Tuesday...
Langhorne’s Chris Arcidiacono Making Name for Himself at Villanova
Chris Arcidiacono (right) plays for the Villanova Wildcats.Photo byVillanova MBB Twitter. A Bucks County basketball player is making a name for himself on a major college team, and his skills are garnering him attention. Mike Jensen wrote about the local player for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs
Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
Pennridge looking to replace football coach Chuck Burgy after one season
Pennridge is moving on from football coach Chuck Burgy after one year. Burgy gave the returning Pennridge players the news face to face after school Tuesday in what had originally been scheduled as a gathering to discuss the upcoming offseason. Athletic director Scott Hegen sent out a letter about the change via email...
Comments / 0