Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Stranded hiker rescued by emergency crews at the Head Dam near Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a stranded hiker from the east side of the Paradise Head Dam near Magalia on Sunday. Swiftwater crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to reports of a stranded hiker on the east side of the Head Dam on the West Branch of the Feather River.
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries

MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night

YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspicious package forces the closure of Magnolia Avenue in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspicious package found by an alert citizen on Saturday in Chico leads to the closure of Magnolia Avenue and the response of the Butte County Bomb Squad. At approximately 3:53 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue after an alert citizen reported a suspicious-looking package near the sidewalk.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long, armed standoff

CHICO, Calif. - 9:50PM UPDATE - Chico Police confirmed they took a male suspect safely into custody after an armed standoff at the Amanda Place Apartment complex at 2060 Amanda Way. The standoff lasted nearly four hours after Chico Police say the received a call of reported gunshots heard in...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash

BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were travelling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area

CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA

