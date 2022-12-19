Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Sand bag filling locations open in Glenn County due to possible flooding
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - As heavy rains are in our near future, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has opened some locations to fill sandbags in case of flooding. Hamilton City - across from the fire department on 1st Street. Elk Creek - across from the fire department on County...
actionnewsnow.com
Stranded hiker rescued by emergency crews at the Head Dam near Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a stranded hiker from the east side of the Paradise Head Dam near Magalia on Sunday. Swiftwater crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to reports of a stranded hiker on the east side of the Head Dam on the West Branch of the Feather River.
actionnewsnow.com
Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries
MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night
YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspicious package forces the closure of Magnolia Avenue in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspicious package found by an alert citizen on Saturday in Chico leads to the closure of Magnolia Avenue and the response of the Butte County Bomb Squad. At approximately 3:53 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue after an alert citizen reported a suspicious-looking package near the sidewalk.
Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long, armed standoff
CHICO, Calif. - 9:50PM UPDATE - Chico Police confirmed they took a male suspect safely into custody after an armed standoff at the Amanda Place Apartment complex at 2060 Amanda Way. The standoff lasted nearly four hours after Chico Police say the received a call of reported gunshots heard in...
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash
BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were travelling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area
CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico boy donates more than 60 blankets to the Chico Animal Shelter for Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico boy is working to make sure no shelter pets go cold this holiday season. It’s the season of giving and residents at the Chico Animal Shelter were happy Bennett Tibbitts helped spread some holiday cheer. 5-year-old Bennett packed a wagon with 64 new fleece...
actionnewsnow.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles hosts hundreds of people for annual Christmas dinner in Oroville
Volunteers start preparing the Christmas dinner several days ahead of the event. More than 80 turkeys and 60 hams were cooked this year. Fraternal Order of Eagles hosts hundreds of people for annual Christmas dinner in Oroville. Volunteers start preparing the Christmas dinner several days ahead of the event. More...
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
actionnewsnow.com
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
