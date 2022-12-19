Read full article on original website
Canada Proposing 20 Percent ZEV New Car Sales Regulations By 2026, 100 Percent By 2035
The Canadian government has just issued a new set of regulations that are intended to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by targeting car sales of light-duty vehicles (passenger vehicles, SUVs, crossovers and light trucks). These proposed regulations would set requirements for automakers to meet annual ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) targets....
Buick Dealerships Will Need To Invest At Least $300K To Sell And Service EVs
Buick is set to join GM’s transition to an all-electric future, with the Buick brand going full EV across its lineup by 2030. However, that transition will require big investments from Buick dealerships, with a minimum average of roughly $300,000 to support new tooling, training, and related EV equipment.
Buick dealers in rural areas move toward buyout instead of EV adoption
Buick dealers in rural areas are moving in favor of buyouts from General Motors instead of shifting toward EV adoption, dealerships said. In September, GM said it would offer Buick dealerships in the U.S. buyouts in an attempt to push stores toward widespread EV adoption. While GM is set on selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, Global VP of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said some franchises might not want to move toward EVs.
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 and 2023 Encore GX, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days on the 2022 Encore GX. Also, 2022 and 2023 models both receive a $500 Total Cash Allowance. In addition, the...
Chevy Trax Running At 22-Day Supply At End Of November 2022
National inventory for the 2022 Chevy Trax crossover was running at a 22-day supply at the end of November, 2022, GM Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation, there were 941 units of the 2022 Chevy Trax on the ground at the end of November, 2022, which means the crossover was running at a 22-day supply in U.S. dealerships. A 60-day supply was considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply shortage crisis.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Truckers, logistics firms owed millions after meat importer’s bankruptcy
Several trucking companies, logistics firms and cold storage providers are collectively owed millions of dollars after an Iowa-based frozen meat importer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection recently. South American Beef Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
FTX Finds $1B in Hundreds of Company Bank Accounts
FTX, the insolvent CeFi exchange, has unearthed $1B worth of assets including $720M in cash stored in hundreds of bank accounts, the company said in a court hearing on Tuesday. FTX’s new management team, who took control of the company on Nov. 11 under bankruptcy court proceedings,said the cash is...
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 19: Some rates rise
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.50% rate hike, as widely expected, and deposit account...
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
88% of U.S. Small and Midsize Businesses Considering Moving Supply Chain Closer to Home
Nearly 90% of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. are looking to move their supply chains closer to home in the new year. According to a new survey released today by tech company Capterra, 88% of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) plan to or are currently switching at least some of their suppliers closer to the U.S. in 2023 following years of logistics headaches. Faced with economic headwinds, operational bottlenecks and an ongoing need to remain competitive, SMBs are taking drastic action to optimize and innovate their supply chains, according to Capterra, which surveyed 300 small business supply chain professionals to...
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand.
2024 Hyundai Kona Revealed As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Hyundai has revealed the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover, which will continue to compete directly with the Chevy Trailblazer. The second-gen Kona has a larger footprint than its predecessor; it’s 25 mm wider and 150 mm longer thanks to a 60 mm longer wheelbase. The 2024 Kona will...
US Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil Reserve Sales
The U.S. has scored a $4 billion windfall on sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Emergency releases from the SPR are set to end this month as the Biden administration has sought to ease the price of gasoline for consumers. Over the release period, the administration sold 180 million barrels of crude at an average price of $96.25 per barrel, well above the current price of about $74 per barrel. For now, that translates into an almost $4 billion gain.
Fixed rate mortgage time bomb in 2023 that could worsen house price falls
Home borrowers who took out fixed rate loans last year face a tough time in 2023 as their monthly repayments surge by 40 per cent - potentially worsening home price falls. More than a third of Australian mortgages are now fixed as a high proportion of borrowers took advantage of the Reserve Bank's record-low 0.1 per cent cash rate.
Retirees can safely withdraw more in 2023 and not run out of money, report finds
Traditional guidance says not to spend more than 4% of your retirement savings in the first year to protect yourself from running out of money in your golden years. A new recommendation puts that figure at 3.8% with a 30-year time horizon, according to researchers at Morningstar Inc., a half-point higher than the 3.3% withdrawal they recommended in 2022 due to expectations for lower future investment returns.
