Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most Chicago-area counties starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. As of right now, the National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, and Kenosha County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Focus Turns to Dangerous Cold, Ferocious Wind as Winter Storm Continues in Chicago Area
While snow will slowly taper off in most locations around the Chicago area, the focus will soon turn to the dangerous cold and ferocious winds that will grip the region in the coming days. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Saturday...
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is yet to come. While snow began falling across much of the area heading into the afternoon hours, the strongest winds and coldest temperatures are still on the way. And the snow is expected to intensify heading into the evening.
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
What is a Snow Squall and Will It Be a Factor in Chicago-Area Winter Storm?
(Note: the video above was recorded in March 2021) With a winter storm moving across the Midwest bringing snow squalls in some parts as the system moves through, some are wondering what a snow squall is and if it will be seen in the Chicago area. Already, some parts of...
Storm Timeline: When Will Snow, High Winds, Below-Zero Wind Chills Hit Chicago?
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday through Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area, stretching as far south as Kankakee, as far west as Naperville and as far north as Waukegan. In some western suburbs, including Crystal Lake, McHenry,...
More Than 700 Chicago Flights Canceled As Winter Storm With ‘White-Out' Conditions Takes Effect
Whether you're hitting the road for a car trip out of town, catching a Christmas flight at O'Hare or Midway International Airports or just heading to work for the day, a powerful winter storm with wind chills of 30 degrees below zero, wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and potentially "white-out" conditions set to hit the Chicago area Thursday is likely to impact your travel plans.
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Winter Storm Warnings Begin in Chicago Area
A winter storm warning for some western parts of the Chicago area went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm bringing snow, blowing snow, potentially "white-out" conditions, winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and dangerously cold wind chills is currently is expected in McHenry, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
Winter Storm Timeline: When Snow, Bitter Cold, 55 MPH Winds Are Expected to Hit Chicago Area
With glimpses of sunlight and temperatures in the low 30s, Wednesday -- the astronomical start of winter -- is shaping up to be just another chilly December day in Chicago. Call it the calm before the storm. A significant winter storm headed to the Midwest with dangerously cold temperatures, strong...
Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate. The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines
As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks. The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
