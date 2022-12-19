ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures

CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most Chicago-area counties starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. As of right now, the National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, and Kenosha County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
NBC Chicago

More Than 700 Chicago Flights Canceled As Winter Storm With ‘White-Out' Conditions Takes Effect

Whether you're hitting the road for a car trip out of town, catching a Christmas flight at O'Hare or Midway International Airports or just heading to work for the day, a powerful winter storm with wind chills of 30 degrees below zero, wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and potentially "white-out" conditions set to hit the Chicago area Thursday is likely to impact your travel plans.
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warnings Begin in Chicago Area

A winter storm warning for some western parts of the Chicago area went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm bringing snow, blowing snow, potentially "white-out" conditions, winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and dangerously cold wind chills is currently is expected in McHenry, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
NBC Chicago

Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area

A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate. The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.
