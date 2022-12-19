ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

wvpublic.org

Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region

Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

All eyes on winter system at week’s end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire

A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Driver collides with deer on Route 33

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Log truck on its side in Upshur County, road shut down

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 20 in Upshur County has shut down the roadway. The crash happened on Route 20 near George’s General Store in Buckhannon. A log truck crashed and is on its side, blocking the roadway. Emergency officials said utility poles were damaged in the accident.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Season 1 Finale Out Now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-third episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the final episode of season 1, centered around the notorious West Virginia University Coed Murders, is available […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

James Harvey Flanigan

James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
CLARKSBURG, WV

