Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvpublic.org
Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region
Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
WDTV
Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
Restaurant Road Trip: The Office Bar & Grill
An office typically isn't a place where you would think you would get a bite to eat, but this restaurant in Jane Lew is!
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
WDTV
Log truck on its side in Upshur County, road shut down
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 20 in Upshur County has shut down the roadway. The crash happened on Route 20 near George’s General Store in Buckhannon. A log truck crashed and is on its side, blocking the roadway. Emergency officials said utility poles were damaged in the accident.
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Crime in the Coalfields Season 1 Finale Out Now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-third episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the final episode of season 1, centered around the notorious West Virginia University Coed Murders, is available […]
WDTV
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
Comments / 0