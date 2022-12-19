Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison
BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery. In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports. The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty.
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
abc27.com
Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
Police investigating Dauphin County shooting
Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
WGAL
Police: Mifflin County man charged with kidnapping and homicide
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged after police say he kidnapped and killed a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, faces several charges, including homicide. According to court documents, Kennedy shot 25-year-old Paige Kibe at the boat launch on River Road in Bratton Township on...
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
WGAL
York police commissioner says 2023 will be safer in the city
YORK, Pa. — York police commissioner says 2023 will be safer in the city. The new year is only a week away and York police commissioner Michael Muldrow says more police are coming. "We say to the community to hold on, we got your back. This is your town,...
abc27.com
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
WGAL
Mifflin County man accused of kidnapping woman, then killing her at boat launch
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged with kidnapping and killing a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, is accused of shooting Paige Kibeat, 25, at a boat launch in Bratton Township. Court documents say the shooting happened on Dec. 15, and Kibeat's body was found...
Pa. inmate accused of threatening to kill woman: ‘I’m going to slice her throat’
An inmate at Mifflin County Jail has been accused of threatening to kill a woman over the phone, according to Huntingdon County police. Corey Snyder, 42, from Mount Union, is facing additional charges after a dispute over the phone when he allegedly threatened a family member, WJAC-TV reported. The new...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
WGAL
Police in Franklin County searching for missing juvenile
Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing child. The Washington Township Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. Knight is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Knight is asked to contact police at 717-762-1447.
WGAL
10-year-old boy, along with 6-year-old brother, lead police on wrong-way chase in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a 10-year-old boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, led police on a wrong-way chase in Gettysburg. Police said the chase happened late Wednesday night. They say the 10-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way around a traffic circle on York...
WGAL
Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide. Lower Paxton Township police said Aaron Rios, 43, shot a person in the shoulder during a fight around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told...
