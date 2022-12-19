Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oklahoma Loses Out on Elite High School Teammate of Jackson Arnold
The Sooners were unable to flip star safety Peyton Bowen, as the standout safety picked the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Bob Stoops absolutely nailing the ending of his eulogy for Mike Leach will have you reaching for the tissue box
Bob Stoops and Mike Leach spent just one season together at Oklahoma in 1999, Stoops as first-year head coach and Leach his offensive coordinator. On the surface, the 7-5 record and Independence Bowl loss makes it appear like a meh season, but it was the beginning of something huge in Norman.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'
The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.
Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks
The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
