ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott

Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Sports

49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday

McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win

Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win

Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy