Who is Chris Streveler? A look at Jets practice squad quarterback who replaced benched Zach Wilson
As boos rained down at MetLife Stadium, the Jets benched Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in the midst of a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Jets fans had been chanting for veteran Joe Flacco to enter the contest throughout the game as Wilson struggled to move the offense on a rainy, windy night in East Rutherford.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Listed as questionable
Powell (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Powell has missed back-to-back games due to a thigh injury and is questionable to miss a third. Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) remain out, so if Powell is also sidelined, Christian Wood, JaVale McGee and Davis Bertans figure to man the majority of minutes in Dallas' frontcourt.
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ready to go Week 16
Poyer (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday and does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's contest versus Chicago. Poyer started Week 16 with back-to-back DNPs due to an unspecified knee issue. However, he already said Wednesday that he plans to suit up and reprise his every-down role at safety versus the Bears, so it appears his lack of participation could have simply been a precautionary move by Buffalo. Poyer has recorded a team-high four interceptions despite playing only 10 games so far this season.
Fantasy Football Week 16 Running Back Rankings: Jerick McKinnon, J.K. Dobbins emerging as big question marks
Before we get to my Week 16 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. I mean … I don't expect him to average 91 yards per game as a receiver every week as he has over the past two weeks, so in that regard, no. But I'm not terribly surprised that his snap share and role continue to grow – it's exactly what we saw last season when he played over 70% of the snaps in every playoff game for the Chiefs. In three playoff games, he averaged over 100 total yards per game, and while I don't expect him to replicate his success on the ground especially – he had 34 carries in three games – I think something like five-plus targets per game is a reasonable expectation. They clearly trust him, with Isiah Pacheco much more of a change-of-pace back in an offense that doesn't really want to run the ball much. Both are decent starting options, but McKinnon seems like clearly the better one with his pass-catching role.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Tom Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled of a shocking upset on Sunday, beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, but now he'll square off against a Jets defense that's giving up just 193.9 passing yards per game. Should Lawrence be included in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
Fantasy Football Week 16 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Prisco's Week 16 NFL picks: Vikings edge Giants, Chiefs crush Seahawks, 49ers roll over Commanders
Week 15 was not good to me with my picks. In fact, it was one of my worst weeks of the season. So much for getting on a hot streak in the final month. But it's Christmas week, which means the best present I can give you all is a bunch of winners — and that's what I intend to do.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to right shoulder tendinitis. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: Weather a big factor for Chris Olave, Amari Cooper, others
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles' vaunted pass-rush gets even stronger, Patriots upgrade receiver spot
Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago. Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
