Kentucky State

New lawsuit alleges millions stolen from Kentucky retirees

By Alex Brinkhorst
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The lawsuit alleges millions of dollars were stolen and mismanaged from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA).

The KPPA funds pensions for former state employees and Kentucky State Police troopers.

The lawsuit claims a former KPPA employee uncovered millions of dollars in theft and the findings were corroborated by an audit.

“The lawsuit indicates a substantial lack of oversight on where these funds are going. Lack of accountability, lack of proper auditing. And, in return for his bringing those to the attention of people who were in a position to do something about it, he was terminated,” said Louisville attorney Thomas Clay.

A spokesperson for KPPA responded to the audit with the following statement:

“This complaint, filed by former employee, Steven Herbert, contains demonstrably false allegations. KPPA regrets that it will be forced to spend resources to defend against Mr. Herbert’s lawsuit, but we are confident in our defense of the claims he has asserted.”

Matt Duckworth contributed to this story.

Lynn Stivers
3d ago

State employees have been cheated out of annual increments and the raises they were promised when they took their jobs for decades, so this doesn't surprise me at all.

James Wilson
3d ago

just makes you wonder if the ones that terminated this guy is involved with the money being gone....humm

