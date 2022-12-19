Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas

Read full article on original website
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 22, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Vandals damage system built to protect Volusia County coast after hurricane, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
Clay County residents brace for freezing, cold Christmas holiday
Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Take your family to the speedway for the sixth-annual Magic of Lights
Where: Rockefeller Gardens, 26 Riverside Drive, Ormond Beach. Details: Celebrate Christmas with Salty Church. Bring your family and friends, chairs or blankets. There will be activities such as a petting zoo, train and an appearance from Santa at 4:30 p.m. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Visit salty.org. Christmas...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Trash Pick-Up Schedule and Tree Recycling
City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal office hours will resume December 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be affected. Trash and recycling...
After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dear Santa, Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I am writing to you this […] The post After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Visual Arts Struggle for Visibility With Seeming Demise of Art League and Gargiulo Foundation
If an artist hangs a painting in the forest and no one sees it, does it make a sound?. In the days before the Covid pandemic, Flagler County artists could take exhibition opportunities, as well as publicity and marketing for such shows, for granted. The prodigious, persistent and frequent activities of the Flagler County Art League and the Gargiulo Art Foundation, the area’s premier and most active visual arts organizations, ensured that.
mynews13.com
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Woodlands Neighborhood Pitches In to Make Christmas Magic
PALM COAST, Fla. (December 18, 2022) While huge events take place from St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to Palm Coast’s Fantasy Lights displays, one neighborhood is keeping it small and keeping it local. Offering kids in the neighborhood a place to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, snap a...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Water beads: How these sprinkle-sized toys can become deadly when swallowed
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ormond Beach boy nearly died after swallowing a toy that’s not only a choking hazard, but that expands when wet. Water beads, which are colorful and could be mistaken for candy, start out smaller than a sprinkle, but when you put them in water, they expand.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Big Bang for Your Buck: FCSO Welcomes Community to New Operations Center
BUNNELL, Fla. (December 19, 2022) What does $20 million dollars, 2 years and 51,000 square feet get you?. It’s been four years since the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has had their entire agency under one roof, and now, after receiving their Certificate of Occupancy as of 10 am on Monday morning, the team is ready to move in and get to work from their new digs.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Volusia area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, H&M and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
flaglerlive.com
Planned Hospital on US 1 All But Dead, Mayor Says, as Advent, Baptist and Halifax Vie to Buy Flagler Health
Flagler Health+’s plans to build a hospital on a 70-acre parcel west of U.S. 1 and Palm Coast Parkway appear to have died. And the St. Augustine-based company is on the market, with AdventHealth, Halifax Health and Jacksonville-based Baptist Health competing to buy it, according to Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.
flaglerlive.com
Based in Palm Coast, Global Support Group for Rare Disease Gets Awareness Boost from Celine Dion Diagnosis
It can happen out of nowhere, while Mike West is enjoying a perfectly fine day. The Palm Coast man was at a Flagler College volleyball game several months ago, enjoying a sporting event like anyone else would from the stands. At one point he got up from his seat and...
flaglerlive.com
Should There Be Armed Civilians in Schools? Flagler District Will Survey Employees and Residents
With numerous questions still unanswered–and some unanswerable questions–the Flagler County School Board is moving forward with gauging interest from school employees and residents in arming civilians ins schools as a presumed addition to the security provided by the Sheriff’s Office’s school resource deputies. If such a...
flaglerlive.com
Bunnell’s Sizemore Welding Will Buy Former Sheriff’s Operations Building Ahead of Expansion
It’s been a milestone of a week for Bunnell. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Monday dedicated the opening of its new Operations Center. Today, Duane Sizemore, founder of Sizemore Welding 37 years ago–now one of the city’s largest manufacturers and private employers–confirmed that his company will be buying the former Sheriff’s Operation Center off state Road 100, for just over $3 million.
palmcoastobserver.com
14-year-old charged with threatening mass shooting at Buddy Taylor
A 14-year-old former Buddy Taylor Middle School student was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for threatening a mass shooting over Instagram. The teenager, who no longer attends school in Flagler County, was messaging a current student on the app the night before, Dec. 20, when he threatened to shoot up BTMS on Dec. 21, according to the incident report. That student showed the messages to his mother, who reported it to the school's assistant principal and resource deputy at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 21.
beckersdental.com
Affordable Care opens Florida practice
Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Palm Coast, Fla. The practice is owned by Caroline Eskander Kinker, DDS, according to a Dec. 20 news release from the DSO. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations across 42 states under the brands Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS...
