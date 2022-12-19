ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are some of “the best” Christmas toys for your dog

KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately. The following are just a few reasons […]
Traditions Old and New Made this Christmas Season Bright at Boys Home

The Christmas season at Boys Home began with several special chapel services to set the tone for December. Throughout the excitement of the month, we wanted the students to truly remember the reason for the season. After one chapel service, students collectively made advent wreaths for their cottages. The advent wreaths marked the countdown to Christmas Sunday with a designated candle lit each week. After dinner on December 1, students decorated cookies and cards with festive music playing in the background. Greene Cottage was awarded the “best decorated” cookie in the competition. A new tradition began this...

