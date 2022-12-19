Read full article on original website
List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is going to look a bit different over the next couple of days, thanks to a blizzard that is expected to arrive Thursday. Below is a list of closures and cancelations due to the incoming blizzard. If you know of any other closures and/or...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
Could money from vacation rentals fund affordable housing? A lawsuit in northern Michigan has sparked that debate
For over a century, tourism has been a part of the Traverse City region’s economy and for most of that time it fit seamlessly into the business of the region. At some point, someone coined the term “fudgies” to refer to the visitors who appeared in late spring and vanished in early fall, people who came to the area for a week or so and kept the fudge shops in business and then returned to somewhere else, to the relief of locals who wanted their town back. That term reflected a low-key, jovial hostility to visitors, even though locals knew, deep down, they were essential to the local economy.
Inside the Zilwaukee Bridge: Why the Z-Bridge almost wasn’t completed
SAGINAW, Mich. – Friday marks 35 years since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened the Zilwaukee Bridge. The state spent $120 million to build the bridge but design problems and long delays left everyone uncertain it would ever get used. Now, the bridge is very busy. Around 21 million...
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Rocked by unprecedented cost pressures, Michigan hospitals face ‘very, very challenging’ outlook
Health systems across Michigan head toward 2023 facing major financial headwinds from an intensifying worker shortage that has sharply driven up labor costs that cut hard into their bottom lines. The steep costs for contract labor to fill gaps created by the staffing shortage, especially in nursing, plus the resulting...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
Michigan proposal recount ends with few changed votes, many failed challenges
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s top elections panel on Wednesday unanimously certified a massive recount of the midterms that was brought to investigate alleged systemic fraud but instead found ballot counting equipment is accurate. It’s the latest confirmation that Michigan’s elections are free of widespread cheating or tampering, despite...
Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]
There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
A Piece of Michigan History Makes Its Way to the South Pole
Believe it or not, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge now lives at the South Pole. The Mackinac Bridge Authority has been selling old pieces of grate from the bridge, and Brendan Fisher brought a piece with him to Antarctica. He’s a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
Michigan’s favorite holiday dessert is … not cookies?
The highlight of any holiday meal in the middle of a blizzard isn’t the meat and mashed potatoes – it’s the desserts. Days of holiday baking. Days of staring longingly at all the sweet treats that must be saved for the holiday. Finally, the day arrives, and everyone digs in. But what exactly are we digging into?
