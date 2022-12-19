ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is going to look a bit different over the next couple of days, thanks to a blizzard that is expected to arrive Thursday. Below is a list of closures and cancelations due to the incoming blizzard. If you know of any other closures and/or...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Could money from vacation rentals fund affordable housing? A lawsuit in northern Michigan has sparked that debate

For over a century, tourism has been a part of the Traverse City region’s economy and for most of that time it fit seamlessly into the business of the region. At some point, someone coined the term “fudgies” to refer to the visitors who appeared in late spring and vanished in early fall, people who came to the area for a week or so and kept the fudge shops in business and then returned to somewhere else, to the relief of locals who wanted their town back. That term reflected a low-key, jovial hostility to visitors, even though locals knew, deep down, they were essential to the local economy.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside the Zilwaukee Bridge: Why the Z-Bridge almost wasn’t completed

SAGINAW, Mich. – Friday marks 35 years since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened the Zilwaukee Bridge. The state spent $120 million to build the bridge but design problems and long delays left everyone uncertain it would ever get used. Now, the bridge is very busy. Around 21 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]

There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

