Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa's reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off.
Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
SPCA Pet of the Week | 12/22/22 Pa live!
Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. ‘Shoe Box Project’ shows kids value of volunteering. 'Shoe Box Project' shows kids value of volunteering. Kidney disease prevention and early detection. Kidney disease prevention and...
Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards given to local organizations
Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. The following projects in Bucks County were approved:. – Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc.: $24,000. –...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closeBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill.
Winter weather records in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.
State police remind residents to bring in their pets as cold temperatures loom
The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents not to forget their pets when the weekend’s frigid weather hits. Those state troopers say it is not only the humane thing to do to keep your pets warm, it can also be against the law and pet owners could face possible serious fines for leaving their animals […]
How to stay warm and safe as temperatures in central Pa. fall into the teens
This weekend the temperatures are expected to fall into the teens. Here are a few tips to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe and warm:. The best thing to do to is to stay home if you can. Wear extra clothes and make sure you have an adequate amount of warm clothing and blankets around the house.
How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 22: Cases increase ahead of holiday weekend
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, there were 14,384 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
Winter weather hack or wives' tale? | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With winter officially here and making its presence known, people might be turning to some old tricks. Our Verify team fact-checked a few common winter weather. THE QUESTION. Does bundling up keep you from getting sick?. THE SOURCES. WHAT WE FOUND. Layers may seem like an...
New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday cookies: Google
(WETM) – The holidays wouldn’t be complete without sweet treats, and a popular tradition for many is baking and decorating Christmas cookies with family and friends. Google Trends recently compiled data on each state’s most popular Christmas cookie, based on the amount of search traffic, as well as other popular holiday treats. Among different types […]
Pennsylvanians with Christmas names owed $12 million in unclaimed property
(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names could be getting some extra cash in their stocking this year. The Pennsylvania Treasurer’s Office says 140,000 Pennsylvanians are owed nearly $12 million in unclaimed property. Those eligible include people and businesses that include the words Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas – or any of Santa’s reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, […]
This gift is at the top of Pennsylvanians’ Christmas list, finds study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Nonprofit creates free online course to tackle Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis
The Rothman Opioid Foundation for Opioid Research & Education is offering a free online curriculum that will aid current and future prescribers to fight opioid addiction across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Appalachian region. Launched in 2019, the Philadelphia nonprofit is dedicated to raising awareness of the risks and...
Frigid, white Christmas likely in forecast for Southwestern Pa.
The National Weather Service says chances are good for a white Christmas in parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, although most of the snow is expected to fall in the days ahead of Sunday’s holiday and should stick around because of bone-chilling temperatures. In social media posts Tuesday, the weather service...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis.
Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later
UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
