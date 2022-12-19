ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in …. On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that...
Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
SPCA Pet of the Week | 12/22/22 Pa live!

Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. ‘Shoe Box Project’ shows kids value of volunteering. 'Shoe Box Project' shows kids value of volunteering. Kidney disease prevention and early detection. Kidney disease prevention and...
Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards given to local organizations

Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. The following projects in Bucks County were approved:. – Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc.: $24,000. –...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closeBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Winter weather records in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.
How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
Winter weather hack or wives' tale? | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With winter officially here and making its presence known, people might be turning to some old tricks. Our Verify team fact-checked a few common winter weather. THE QUESTION. Does bundling up keep you from getting sick?. THE SOURCES. WHAT WE FOUND. Layers may seem like an...
New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday cookies: Google

(WETM) – The holidays wouldn’t be complete without sweet treats, and a popular tradition for many is baking and decorating Christmas cookies with family and friends. Google Trends recently compiled data on each state’s most popular Christmas cookie, based on the amount of search traffic, as well as other popular holiday treats. Among different types […]
Pennsylvanians with Christmas names owed $12 million in unclaimed property

(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names could be getting some extra cash in their stocking this year. The Pennsylvania Treasurer’s Office says 140,000 Pennsylvanians are owed nearly $12 million in unclaimed property. Those eligible include people and businesses that include the words Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas – or any of Santa’s reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, […]
Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later

UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

