Brevard County, FL

Comments / 101

LJWR
3d ago

That kid wouldn't have lasted a day at my house! I raised three sons and two daughters and only one of the boys raised a fist as if to strike me and regretted it sincerely. I hope his mom heals and the little heel that put her in the hospital gets a nice long term in the penal system.

USMC 4ever
2d ago

not sorry.. this is the result of you parents not disciplining your children.. forget that society has gone soft, parents run your home and to allow this disrespect and be shocked when he finally acts up is beyond unbelievable..you softies created this monster.. enjoy

Friendorfoe?
3d ago

The teachers probably told him he was special and had rights too. This is the new normal. It will be filed as a mental.problem. But it's really just a lack of cow hide.

