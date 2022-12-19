Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street ahead of the release of some economic data in the region. Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Is About to Get Tougher on Deepfakes in an Unprecedented Way. Here's What the Rules Mean
In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation around "deepfakes" as Beijing ramps up its control over internet content. Some of China's rules governing "deep synthesis technologies" include getting user consent to produce digitally altered images and prohibiting the dissemination of fake news. Analysts say the law tackles two goals —...
CoinDesk
5 Digital Economy Predictions for 2023
If 2021 was the “Year of the Cryptocurrency,” then 2022 was the year it collapsed. Millions were made and lost by crypto investors while crypto companies were built and folded. With 2023 right around the corner, one thing is clear: the “Roaring Twenties” era of 2022 crypto parties...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing’s treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China. The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.”
Mission Aborted: Why China’s ‘Top Gun’ Never Took Off
The country’s most daring and promising young fighter pilot takes part in a top-secret testing program for the military’s most advanced fighter jets. Logline sound familiar? With hot young Chinese test pilots and heart-stopping aerial acrobatics, Born to Fly was supposed to be China’s answer to Top Gun: Maverick. The wildly anticipated action flick stars Wang Yibo, a pop star turned actor (think China’s Harry Styles), and was written and directed by Liu Xiaoshi, who cut his teeth making popular promotional videos for the Chinese military. Produced in full cooperation with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force — much as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
This Republican Congressman has warned of a new Cold War with China. How he plans to take an aggressive approach.
Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher calls China the 'biggest long-term challenge' the United States faces. Here's what he plans to do this term.
CoinDesk
Is Ethereum’s Censorship Problem Taking a Turn?
Ethereum’s “censorship” problem has grown over the past few months, with some validators in charge of maintaining the blockchain’s ledger ignoring certain transactions to comply with regulations. But crypto’s anti-censorship purists may have reason to be hopeful. In the past 24 hours, 66% of blocks...
Thailand approves tax breaks to boost public consumption
BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to help boost public consumption to support the economy as it recovers, the finance minister said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bankrupt BlockFi Asks US Court to Greenlight Withdrawals
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court...
Nike shares soar as profits top estimates despite inventory glut
Nike shares soared Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected results despite a hit to profit margins from heavy discounting because of excess inventory. Nike executives described the most difficult supply excesses as "behind us," adding that available inventories -- while still elevated -- are at their lowest levels in four quarters.
UK economy was G7 growth laggard in Q3 as dismal 2023 beckons
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted more than first thought in the third quarter of this year, putting it bottom among the Group of Seven major advanced nations ahead of what is shaping up to be a dismal 2023, data showed on Thursday.
What 2022 Taught Us About Equity Market Sectors
U.S. equity markets are grappling with the highest inflation in decades, critical central bank policy decisions, and slowing economic growth. This challenging set of macroeconomic factors has caused dispersion in different equity sectors, which in turn has created trading opportunities for investors looking to manage sector-related risk. During volatile periods...
TechCrunch
This VC is bullish about American dynamism – ‘the real one’
Whether the current geopolitical order calls for a new wave of isolationism will depend on your worldview, but the desire for the U.S. to be more self-reliant, solve its most glaring issues and stay ahead of its rivals can be found across the political spectrum. Will the answer come from...
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate
Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth
CoinDesk
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU)
The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of computing protocols that are included in Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS). Inclusion of a digital asset in CPU is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. CPU reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Computing sector consists of projects that aim to decentralize the sharing, storing and transmission of data by removing intermediaries and ensuring privacy for all users. All projects that aim to gather, transmit, store and share data and web services in a decentralized manner play a key factor in building the infrastructure of Web3. This includes on-chain and off-chain data transmission, social data platforms, peer-to-peer secure data transactions, open networks, free market private computation, and decentralized file storage and file sharing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Demand for Rural Homes in Britain Drops as Pandemic Effect Fades, Report Says
Demand for rural homes in Britain dropped as the pandemic trend of relocating to the countryside faded, according to real estate website Zoopla. In the Lake District national park area, demand for properties dipped 5% in 2022, while in Wales enquiries fell 10%. "We expect affordable urban centres to fare...
Notable mergers and acquisitions moves in 2022
With another year of deal-making rapidly coming to a close, FOX Business takes a look at some of 2022's notable M&A activity in sectors including tech, health care and real estate.
Nike’s Stock Jumps After Beating Expectations
Nike continues to navigate a turbulent retail environment, even as demand for the company’s products continues. The Beaverton, Oregon-based athletic footwear, apparel and accessories group — which includes the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday after the market closed, improving on top-line sales but falling flat on profits as inflation continues to push prices higher and leave a surplus of product. More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Spring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York Still, investors were satisfied with the results: Nike’s shares rose more than 11 percent...
Comments / 0