Georgia State

Related
CBS Sacramento

Argentina soccer team forced to evacuate World Cup parade after being swarmed by fans

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade."The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was...
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
BBC

'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'

Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
BBC

African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis

In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds

The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.

