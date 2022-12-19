Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
Argentina soccer team forced to evacuate World Cup parade after being swarmed by fans
A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade."The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news
Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
BBC
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina
The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
Soccer-Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds
The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.
