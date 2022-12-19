The Christmas season is officially upon us and kids have launched into their annual holiday interrogation: Why does Timmy get more toys? Do the elves make Nintendo Switches? Why do you hate our Elf on a Shelf? And then there’s the inevitable question, which is also the hardest: Is Santa real? Even before they dare ask the question, little kids wonder, “Is Santa real, or is it my parents?” So deciding how to tell kids about Santa — not to mention what to tell them — can be a surprisingly tough decision. On the one hand, you never want your kid to feel like they can’t trust you. But on the other hand, you don’t want to be responsible for ruining the most wonderful day of the year.

