'We will solve this': Moscow police chief is confident the murder case will come to a close
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is no suspect announced, but there's a reason Moscow Police Chief James Fry believes a quadruple homicide in Moscow will be solved -- and those reasons lie mostly with investigators trying to refrain from compromising the case. Fry is confident they will find whoever murdered...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
q13fox.com
Moscow police called to home over party 6 weeks before murders: 'You have a house full of random people'
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks before four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their off-campus home, police officers were called to the residence over a loud party, but none of the eventual victims were present. Officers arrived at the home at about 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 and...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Tri-City Herald
Moscow police chief defends investigation as unverified video footage surfaces
Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Tuesday defended his command of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, pushing back against growing questions as the homicide case nears six weeks old — and is still without a suspect. “What I want people to know...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police investigate abandoned white Hyundai found in Oregon
Moscow, Idaho, police confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating an abandoned white Hyundai Elanra found in Eugene, Oregon, in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students. "We are definitely aware of the vehicle and investigators are currently working on it," Moscow Police Department spokesman Aaron Snell told...
KHQ Right Now
Local business creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local business owner is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Chriee Rogers, the owner of Fabrics of Love, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Rogers' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to quadruple homicide, police say
EUGENE, Oregon - Idaho police on Tuesday said an abandoned, white 2013 Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 17 in not related to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students. Investigators have spoken with the owner of a damaged Hyundai Elantra in Eugene, Oregon, that...
TODAY.com
Idaho slayings: Police say tips have reached 10K mark, but a suspect is still not identified
The number of tips have topped 10,000 in the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed and killed last month, according to police, but investigators still have not identified a suspect more than six weeks after the crime. "Investigators continue to have the same level of resources,...
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
koze.com
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3580 Death by Suicide. 10:04:11. Incident Address: LAKE ST, TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy and the Coroner responded for a suicide. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3581 Animal Problem/Complaint. 10:32:35. Incident Address: JACKSON ST,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
