Kissing Bridge postpones opening day amid roller coaster weather

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not the Christmas present Kissing Bridge fans were hoping for, a pushed-back opening day. This is the second time this year KB postponed opening because of the weather.

It was slated for Tuesday, but because of anticipated rain, winter enthusiasts have to wait until Christmas Eve.

Arden Schadt is an event coordinator at Kissing Bridge.

“That previous little storm that we had, we just got a light dusting,” said Schadt. “We didn’t get as much as the Hamburg area or even downtown. We did not get as much as we hoped to.”

Though they haven’t been able to open yet, Schadt is expecting big business come Christmas Eve.

“Every year since COVID, we’ve had a boost in sales. Ticket sales and merchandise sales and group rates,” he added. “So, we’re excited for this season, we’re hoping for a good year and as of right now it’s looking like a great year.”

The snow machines are pumping out flakes, but this 62-year-old business wants to make sure conditions are just right.

“We have an amazing group of snowmakers who are up and down these hills day and night trying to make sure the guns are performing at their peak performance,” Schadt said.

They say opening day will not be pushed back again, regardless of what old man winter has planned.

Patrick Ryan is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .