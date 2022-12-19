Read full article on original website
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
JJ Roberts returns home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
Yoga Power
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This month, Yoga Power owner Jamie Dickenson is having some chats on the mats with members. Now through December 31st, you can purchase a one-year unlimited classes pass for $799. That includes on-site, virtual, and on demand classes. Yoga Power is located in the building at...
Part of I-64 bridge history comes down
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
West Virginia’s 55 counties prepare for weather event amid holiday travel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecasted winter weather may add a challenge to a normally busy time for holiday travel. “We expect snow, we expect cold weather and absolutely want and need a white Christmas,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We absolutely want and need a white Christmas, but with all that said, it’s gonna get pretty tough.”
Gallipolis in Lights featured on the Today show
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gallipolis in Lights was featured on Today’s ‘Merriest Main Streets.’
W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.
Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
“The Good Time Christmas Carol” opens in Huntington this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A classic Christmas story is coming to life in Huntington this week, and you’ll see a familiar face on the stage. Michael Valentine stopped by First Look at Four to talk about “The Good Time Christmas Carol,” starring Tim Irr as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Road crews prepare for incoming snowstorm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From frigid temperatures to snow to potential power outages, a lot could happen as bad weather approaches. Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman said with everything coming, the extreme cold is at the top of the list. “I’m worried about those people who are unsheltered or...
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
Police: 17-year-old girl missing since late November found
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old girl who had been missing since late November was found Tuesday, according to the Huntington Police Department. Jazmine Skylar Cochran is safe, police say. No other details were released. ORIGINAL STORY 12/20/22. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl...
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 South has reopened following a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to Jackson County deputy, the driver of a concrete truck traveling south lost control and went off the roadway about two miles north of Ripley. The semi took out a sign along the...
Kanawha County issues State of Emergency due to incoming winter storm
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County due to predictions of potentially severe winter weather and a flash freeze. The National Weather Service has stated that an arctic front will be sweeping across the region Thursday night, bringing...
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have reopened to motorists. The road was shutdown following a two vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The road reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Huntington Public Works Department prepares for upcoming storm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are calling it the calm before the storm -- the few days leading up to what could be the first big snow of the season. Huntington Public Works Department plows and salt trucks have been ready since November. “We’re anticipating the worst but hoping for...
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
