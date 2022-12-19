Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnmufm.org
Man gets 30 years in Chippewa County child exploitation case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI— A South Carolina man has been sentenced in federal court for sexually exploiting Michigan children. Christopher Masterson, 35, of Myrtle Beach was given 30 years in the Bureau of Prisons Monday. He was accused of grooming a minor Chippewa County victim, ultimately convincing her to send live video footage of sexual acts involving herself and her sibling via social media.
UpNorthLive.com
Emergency crews urge people stay home ahead of poor road conditions
GRAND TRAVERSE & OTSEGO COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Department is preparing to launch into action if needed. Emergency management coordinator Gregg Bird said the county is at a level one stage. Level two would be activating and declaring a county-wide emergency. Warming shelters would...
UpNorthLive.com
Students and staff band together to help Ellsworth family after house fire
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ellsworth Community Schools are banding together this holiday season to help a family that lost everything in a house fire at the beginning of the month. The school started a "giving tree" where students and staff can pick a tag with an item the kids...
UpNorthLive.com
US Olympian travels to Gaylord for book signing event
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A U.S. Olympian who competed in freestyle aerial skiing at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 was in Gaylord for a book signing event. Winter Vinecki wrote the book "Winter's Rise," which follows her journey to the Olympics after losing her father to...
Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It
One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
UpNorthLive.com
Holiday shoppers hope to get ahead of snowstorm
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowstorm is on its way to northern Michigan as people continue check off their holiday shopping lists. It seemed that Tuesday might be the calm before the storm at Oleson's in Petoskey. "I haven’t quite seen the influx of people yet," said store manager...
UpNorthLive.com
Working to solve the housing issue in Otsego County
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The ongoing housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues facing northern Michigan communities. It’s an issue many communities in northern Michigan have addressed, and Otsego County is working to solve it. "We need a lot of housing,” Otsego County Economic Alliance Executive...
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
Blizzard Warnings expand across Lower Michigan, Southeast Lower goes to Winter Storm Warnings
Latest Update: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Another National Weather Service office has added many counties into the blizzard warning area of Lower Michigan. Earlier today the NWS- Grand Rapids was the first NWS office in Michigan to issue blizzard warnings for the coming storm....
UpNorthLive.com
Lake City picks up early holiday spirit and a win over Gaylord
MISSAUKEE COUNTY -- The Lake City girls basketball team picked up another quality win on Tuesday night. The Trojans hosted Gaylord in an impressive non-conference meeting right before holiday break. Lake City led 26-20 at the break and went on to win 52-34.
Comments / 1