One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO